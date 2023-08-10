The new master concessionaire of Managaha Island is pretty upbeat about tourists returning in droves to the CNMI’s tourist hot spot.
While doing so, the company also envisions transforming the small islet on the west coast of Saipan into what they term the Pacific Eco-Island.
Speaking through McCann Seoul general manager/digital marketing Johan Lee, Mariana Global Inc. founder and CEO Younghee Yoon said they fully expect Managaha Island to attract 1,000 tourists per day once renovations are complete.
Currently, Managaha Island averages 700-800 tourists a day as visitor arrivals from South Korea who are on holiday flock to the destination.
In the past, the island was voted one of the best diving and snorkeling spots in the world by travel fairs in Japan. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 1,000 individuals would visit Managaha Island per day, as per records from the Department of Public Lands.
Lee said Mariana Global as the master concessionaire plans to operate all restaurants, snack bars, souvenir shops, beach chairs/cots and umbrella rentals, and marine sports on the island.
While they soft-opened last month, Mariana Global is eyeing a grand opening for the new Managaha Island in January 2024.
Their focus in renovating the site is three-pronged, starting with upgrading beach rental equipment like beach chairs, beach towels, beach cots and umbrellas for tourists to relax, among others.
Mariana Global is also keen on improving Managaha Island’s food and beverage choices, which they will do hopefully in concert with Winners/P&A Corp., which already operates the CK Smokehouse.
P&A Corp. general manager Doyi Kim said Korean tourists visiting Managaha Island usually enjoy ramyun or Korean noodles. She, however, acknowledged that they will need to mix up the variety of their food offerings once Japanese—and hopefully Chinese—tourists come back in numbers to Saipan.
And speaking of the China market, Lee said that once the Chinese tourist market opens, Mariana Global anticipates to have more tourists visiting Managaha. However, he fears the current infrastructure of the island may not be able to support more tourists.
Lastly, Lee said the company is looking at introducing 20 new marine sports activities like paddleboarding, parasailing, etc.
As for transportation to and from Managaha Island, for now local ferry boat companies and speed boat operators are allowed to ply their trade, but Mariana Global said it’s eyeing operating their own boat service.
Future Pacific Eco-Island
Managaha Island, as a nature reserve, embraces strict development limitations and Mariana Global said it supports this policy—both protecting nature while offering eco-friendly amenities for tourists.
The company said in an earlier email interview that they are dedicated to transitioning electricity and water systems to eco-friendly alternatives.
Regarding waste management, Mariana Global said comprehensive policy for Saipan is essential and thus they are currently in discussions with the local government to explore the possibility of introducing an incineration facility.
“As part of our plan, waste generated on Managaha Island will be treated through incineration, rather than landfill disposal on Saipan,” the company said.
Mariana Global said its goal is to achieve a balance between providing worthwhile activities to tourists while safeguarding the environment.
“Our paramount focus concerning commercial facilities centers on the meticulous upgrading of the existing infrastructure. We are committed to minimizing any further impact on nature and avoiding expansion that could harm the environment. Through meticulous upgrades to current facilities, our goal is to provide visitors with a luxurious and comfortable experience on Managaha Island, while preserving its natural beauty.”
In line with this, Mariana Global intends to outlaw the use of all sunscreen products that have oxybenzone and octinoxate in them on Managaha Island and replace them with environmentally friendly alternatives.
“Our vision for Managaha Island is to transform it into a Pacific Eco-Island, where the splendor of forests, avian inhabitants, and awe-inspiring seas is celebrated and carefully preserved, in complete harmony with nature,” the company said.
15-year commitment
Saipan Tribune earlier reported that the Department of Public Lands entered an agreement with Mariana Global to operate Managaha Island’s exclusive concession for 10 years, in exchange for payment of $800,000 in annual base rent, 9% business gross receipts rent, and over $200,000 in annual public benefit contribution.
Mariana Global delved deeper into the master concession agreement in an interview with Saipan Tribune.
“The lease agreement, with an effective start date in July 2023, is structured for an initial term of 10 years, and it includes the possibility of a five-year extension, thereby encompassing a total contract duration of 15 years. In accordance with the stipulations of the lease, we are committed to diligently fulfilling our obligations, which entail the timely payment of annual land rental fees for the designated commercial area, and further, remitting 9% of the generated revenue to the esteemed government of [the CNMI].”
The company said they recognize the importance that Managaha Island holds as a vital source of income for the people of the CNMI and its consequential impact on their livelihoods.
“Bearing this awareness in mind, we have forthrightly proposed a sum that exceeds twice the amount suggested by DPL. Our fundamental aspiration revolves around fostering holistic progress in unison with the local community.”
New company
A recently established company founded by South Korean investors with the purpose of conducting business operations on Saipan, Mariana Global Inc. operates both a planning, marketing, and support organization in Seoul, South Korea, and an operational management division at Marianas Business Plaza.
Its Seoul office houses a team of around 10 professionals with expertise in planning and support, complemented by an additional group of approximately 10 individuals specialized in the fields of advertising and marketing.
Concurrently, the Saipan office is recruiting approximately 50 on-site operational staff members, in addition to five management personnel.
