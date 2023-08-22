The U.S Marshals Service is now officially authorized to seize Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s personal property after the U.S. District Court for the NMI’s clerk of court issued the writ of execution previously granted in favor of Joshua Gray.
The clerk of court issued yesterday the writ of execution, authorizing the U.S Marshals Service to seize some IPI property that will be sold to satisfy a court judgment awarded to Gray, IPI’s former director of operations who had sued the casino investor for wrongful termination.
The U.S Marshals Service served IPI a copy of the writ, officially kickstarting the seizure of IPI’s property. The writ was served to IPI agent Howyo Chi.
Last Wednesday, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted Gray’s application for writ of execution, authorizing the U.S Marshals to seize IPI’s vehicles, liquor, the two crystal dragons that hang over the casino’s lobby, computer hardware, furniture and equipment, and casino-related security equipment.
Gray won his discrimination lawsuit against the casino investor and applied for a writ of execution to authorize the seizure of IPI’s properties to satisfy the $5,686,182.20 judgment against the casino investor.
According to court documents, after Gray triumphed in his lawsuit against IPI back in May, the court allowed Gray to participate in the limited receivership proceedings last June to satisfy the over $5-million judgment granted in his favor.
However, last July, Gray applied for a writ of execution against IPI’s personal property so that they can be sold in an auction to satisfy the judgment awarded him in his suit.
He also requested the court to order IPI to maintain any required registrations and insurance for all of the assets identified, and any other personal property, and maintain these items in good condition.
Gray sued IPI on the grounds of wrongful termination in violation of public policy (immigration violations), wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He then filed a motion for default judgment in the amount of over $20 million.
Gray, through his lawyer, Bruce Berline, claims that he is entitled to compensatory damages of back pay, front pay, lost future earnings/reputational harm, emotional distress, punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees and costs.
Gray requested back pay damages of $464,083.00, front pay damages of $1,475,685.00, and emotional distress damages of $2 million.
In addition, he asked that the court to grant him punitive damages that is seven times the amount of compensatory damages he is asking for, which would have been roughly $27,578,376. The court instead granted him a judgment in the amount of $5,686,182.20.
