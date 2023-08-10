Citing a petition with 90 signatures and five letters from Rota residents who strongly oppose the appointment of lawyer Bruce Lee Jorgensen to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Ports Authority board representing Rota, Sen. Dennis James C. Mendiola (R-Rota) has requested the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee to thoroughly examine the concerns raised in the petition.
When asked about it yesterday, Jorgensen declined to comment, saying he has not seen Mendiola’s letter yet.
At the Senate EAGI Committee confirmation hearing last July 26, Jorgensen, however, stated that he has been back in the CNMI for over 14 months now and that he voted in the last 2022 election on Rota. He said he first voted on Rota in 1986.
Jorgensen said he plans to retire on Rota and that his son is going to build him a house there.
In his letter to EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) last July 21, Mendiola enclosed supporting documents raised by the petitioners, along with additional inquiries he made with the Commonwealth Election Commission based on the concerns.
“Prioritizing the well-being and goals of the community of Rota is of the utmost importance when it comes to the governance of the Commonwealth Ports Authority,” the senator told Babauta.
Babauta received Mendiola’s letter last July 26, or on the day of the hearing. The Office of the Senate clerk received the letter Thursday last week.
Mendiola said that, as a representative of the people of Rota, he urges Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang to reconsider Jorgensen’s nomination.
“It is of utmost importance that the candidate chosen aligns with the best interests of the Rota community,” he said.
Mendiola urged his fellow senators to oppose the nomination and letting Palacios and Apatang search for a “highly invested and culturally acquainted” candidate from Rota.
He pointed out that the signatories in the petition that opposes Jorgensen’s nomination have expressed legitimate concerns, providing justifiable grounds for the Senate to reconsider and withhold Jorgensen’s confirmation as a member of the CPA board.
Mendiola said the petitioners explicitly convey their strong belief that “Jorgensen’s nomination is invalid and an affront to the people of Rota.”
The petition highlights three primary reasons—Jorgensen’s lack of active community participation, his questionable residence, and the importance of local representation on the CPA board.
The senator said that, upon reviewing the voting records obtained from the Commonwealth Election Commission, he made a “startling discovery” about Jorgensen. He noted that Jorgensen’s most recent attempt to register to vote dates back to 2003, and even then, his registration faced challenges due to residency issues.
Interestingly, Mendiola said, this wasn’t an isolated incident, as Jorgensen had encountered similar challenges regarding residency requirements in previous elections as well.
The senator said CEC records indicate that during the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, the lawyer consistently participated in the CNMI election process by diligently registering to vote. However, a noticeable gap in Jorgensen’s voter registration history emerges in 2003 and persists until 2022. Mendiola said the most recent registry from 2022 reveals that Jorgensen once again registered to vote at the very last minute—just before the registry closed.
The senator noted that the registered voter roster that he (Mendiola) obtained only extends until August 2022.
To clarify the matter, Mendiola said, he reached out to the CEC officials responsible for registering residences, and they confirmed that Jorgensen’s registration was indeed submitted at the 11th hour.
“As a result, the roster I possess does not include his information,” the senator pointed out.
This situation, Mendiola said, raises concerns about Jorgensen’s commitment to the Rota municipality.
He said the inconsistency in his voter registration history suggests a lack of attentiveness toward local affairs and, more significantly, a lack of confidence in the people of Rota.
Mendiola said it is worth mentioning that Jorgensen also participated in the transition committee of the new administration, which, according to him, raises questions about potential ulterior motives behind Jorgensen’s actions.
At the EAGI Committee’s confirmation hearing last July 26, many people wrote letters of support while some appeared before the committee to support the appointment of Jorgensen, but CPA director Pete P. Reyes strongly opposed, calling Jorgensen an opportunist and who is not even a resident of Rota and has a questionable character.
Except for Jorgensen, all the appointees who appeared before the July 26 EAGI confirmation hearing were confirmed by the full Senate.
(1) comment
Everyone on Luta knows that Dennis Mendiola wears puppet strings. Handled by his puppeteer Biktot who now desperately wants to maintain his stranglehold on Rota's shipping and stevedore monopoly granted 30 years ago by CPA to Biktot's price gouging RTT---the direct cause of Rota's exorbitant consumer prices.
Rota's delegation includes 3 Rota senators and 1 Rota House member. Two of those Senators and the House member overwhelming wantJorgensen as CPA board member. The only one opposed is Biktot's little minion, Dennis.
Slow Pete and Dennis claim to be experts on who is a Rota resident. That's right, Slow Pete from Saipan, who's only substantial exposure to Rota or its culture, is playing golf on weekends with Dennis---this Saipanese guy claims that Jorgensen is not a Rota resident because he can not liver there full time due to Rota's economic and employment hardships. Well, do Slow Pete or Dennis have this same problem with other CNMI board members, like MVA''s Ivan Quichocho, who has not resided full time on Tinian for years but has been appointed to serve as Tinian's representative on the MVA board? Or, do Dennis and Slow Pete have the same problem with other CNMI legislators, like House member Julie Ogo, who has not resided full time on Rota for years but was resoundingly elected by the people of Rota to serve as Rota's member in the CNMI's House of Representatives?
And it's semi-amusing to witness Slow Pete, with openly racist motive, trying to undermine Jorgensen's appointment and malign him personally by calling Jorgensen an "opportunist" for being nominated as a CPA board member. After all;, the only "opportunity" Jorgensen will gain if appointed, is the opportunity to put in the overhwlming time, effort, and energy, needed to at least stabilize CPA from going down the toilet bowl as the result of abject mismanagement on the part of Slow Pete and others at the CPA helm over the past decade. And of course, if Jorgensen is appointed, he will receive no salary for serving the Rota community as its CPA board representative. The fact that Slow Pete sees fit to somehow characterize this as being an "opportunity" undeserved by Jorgensen reveals just how blind dysfunctional institutional relics, like Slow Pete, have become over the years.
As for Dennis, this so-called "senator" unilaterally and for no good reason abruptly forreited and renounced his position as a Senate EAGI Committee member where, had he done otherwise, he could have personally questioned Jorgensen at the recent EAGI Committee hearing, after which Jorgensen's CNP nomination was unanimously approved by all committee members. But then again, we hear that Dennis gravitates more towards personal issues, like Homeland Security funding private vehicle transport to Rota, weekend golfing jaunts with Slow Pete, and dancing whaterver tune is sung by Biktot and his Loyalist Torres cohorts---indeed, rumor has it that each of Dennis has puppet gloves sewn into the backs of his dress shirts, with each glove labelled "Biktot Made/Biktot Handled".
Ai Adai from Luta!
