Project updates and the possibility of further delays on the Beach Road Improvement and Garapan Revitalization Projects were discussed at the Saipan Chamber and Commerce’s September general membership meeting last Wednesday at the Kensington Resort in San Roque.
Citing Mother Nature’s recent bipolar weather and the looming effects of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ touchback rule as “main culprits” of delays on both projects these past month, end dates are on the verge of being slightly altered, if not already rescheduled.
Department of Public Works Secretary Ray Yumul and DPW Highway engineer Henry Bautista not only shared updates and plans on the second of four phases in the Beach Road Improvement Project, but also shared the project challenges they have been facing on the $19-million project.
Bautista and Yumul shared that alongside the poor weather, underground utilities not reflected in the construction drawing have become another challenge.
They also noted that recently two sites have unearthed some ancient human bones and will bring excavation work to a crawl as they carefully dig, while being monitored by an archeologist. With power poles being affected due to drainage improvement and traffic, contractors are also working with business establishments on timing for excavation so as not to block the establishment.
Mariano Iglecias, the senior civil engineer from the Office of Planning and Development, also shared that while completing tests and sub-base and base course material placement within the area of Paseo De Marianas, he realized that they need to work with DPW on other ongoing projects in the area.
Iglecias said while the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. does sewer line replacements in the north and southside as well as some other Beach Road improvements, they're also working with DPW on those projects.
“So, a lot of coordination and a lot of moving parts we're trying to make sure nobody's stepping on anyone's toes... so we're trying to make sure everyone has a good flow of the area."
With the rain causing the delay in their project, Iglecias shared that material that needs to be compacted is not good to use when saturated. He shared that construction updates for the civil works alone, in the north side installation for sidewalks, curb, and gutters is “anticipated the civil works will continue from now until next year September. It has bumped up from May to September 2024.”
The biggest overall challenge seems to be the question mark regarding the USCIS’ touchback requirement. Yumul shared that when speaking to their contractors, they are expecting to lose 20%-25% of their manpower. With all the challenges they face, Yumul shared that realistically they are looking at September 2024 as an end date, instead of the previously planned January 2024.
Phase 2 of the Beach Road Improvement Project is the largest section of the four-phased plan, which extends from American Memorial Park to just past Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio. Phase 2, which is currently ongoing, covers most of the road from the Chalan Piao intersection near Mobil gas station to the Beach Road Corner Chalan Monsignor Guerrero intersection, just passing the Atkins Kroll car dealership.
“We have received some information from contractors about issues with touchback but right now they have not indicated whether it will be affecting the project that they have signed on for the contract.”
Yumul also shared to the press after the meeting, “So we are waiting for that to come in and when they do, then we will sit down and work out how they intend to revise the timelines because we do have a contract and we do have a set date for completion but of course we do understand that this is an issue beyond their control... we're here to work with them within our limits that's available to us by law.”
He said delays are expected but not necessarily because of the touchback itself but includes other issues as well such as the weather, discoveries during the excavation process, CUC sewer lines, and historical artifacts.
“We do empathize with them and we will extend as much as we can in terms of working with them… We'll look at it in totality and see." Yumul said. "Contract completion is expected to be in January 2024 but realistically we might have to give them a few extra months. Phase 3 and 4 which is just asphalting that's actually expected to be done around December of this year," he shared.
When it comes to the $11-million Garapan Revitalization project in regards to touchback, Iglecias said “Yes, I think every one of the contractors here on island have been affected by that …place a subcontract for manpower purposes, I think that's going to work for them to kind of alleviate some of the shortfall of manpower."
As for when the paving at Paseo De Marianas will be completed, Iglecias shared that, with the weather conditions, he didn’t want to jump the gun.
“Unfortunately Mother Nature has not been very cooperative with us, you know every time we see like end of May it's not the end of May, you know Typhoon Mawar came up and drenched us and then end of August, as you know July and August we had a lot of rain... and so we're hoping that from here on out we start to see some clear skies we need to make sure the sub base is dry and also the top layer before we finalize the last layer.. we're hoping for dryer weather in the next two weeks.”
He said realistically, it may be around 90 days but "I would say 90, but like again, I don't want to change it right and then Mother Nature has another plan."
