The Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division strongly opposes granting parole to a convicted murderer and kidnapper, among others who are applying for early release from prison.
OAG Criminal Division chief prosecutor Chester Hinds, in letters addressed to acting CNMI Board of Parole chair Lucinda Selepeo, opposed the early release for all six parole applicants.
The parole board, which convened a hearing yesterday to hear the applications of six inmates, considered the case of convicted murderer Randy Anthony Igisomar and convicted kidnapper Titomar K. Bhuiyan.
The other parole applicants were convicted drug dealers Kui Zhang and Derik Jonathan Camacho Reyes, convicted burglar Calistro Acosta Crisostomo, and convicted robber Bradley Defang.
For Igisomar, who was convicted of murder back in 2012, Hinds said that serving only 11 years of his 22-year sentence is grossly inadequate for the heinous crime he committed.
“Inmate [pleaded] guilty and was sentenced to serve 22 years for the charges of murder in the first degree, committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery. The inmate has served 11 years and another 11 years remain on this particularly heinous crime, the most serious offense we face as a society. Having served only 11 years is grossly inadequate considering his debt can never be repaid,” he said.
Hinds said the OAG’s position is that murder in the first degree demands significant incarceration.
“This type of deviant behavior demands significant incarceration to prevent the possibility of other acts of violence by this particular inmate, as well as to serve as a deterrent to other in the community that this type of behavior and crimes such as murder ultimately will not be tolerated,” Hinds said.
The chief prosecutor also noted that a review of the Department of Corrections’ institutional conduct report on Igisomar shows that he was not always a model inmate.
“Inmate was sanctioned on five separate violations. Inmate was placed in isolation ranging between seven to 30 days resulting from violations such as possession of cellular phone and possession of [a] lighter. Inmate was also sanctioned [for] 15 days for possession of [a] lighter and tobacco, possession of cigarette, and possession of snuff,” he said. “The inmate’s actions during his incarceration displays significant signs that the inmate fails to comply and adhere to instructions, rules, order, and, most importantly, the law.”
In the case of Bhuiyan, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, the victim reportedly supports his release, but Hinds said it is the position of the OAG that it is in the interest of justice and the welfare of the Commonwealth that parole be denied for a convicted kidnapper.
“Granting the inmate early release does not apply equal justice. It undermines the authority of the justice system and the trust of the community. It ultimately suggests that violent offenders such as Bhuiyan can commit such serious crimes and still receive lenient treatment, and this would certainly be unfair to the law-abiding citizens who expect justice to be served,” he said.
“This justice system is aimed [at rehabilitating] offenders. Having…Bhuiyan serve his full 16-year sentence will hopefully deter him from future criminal acts,” Hinds added.
The Board of Parole is set to reconvene today to continue the parole hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.