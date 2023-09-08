The Office of the Attorney General, through special prosecutor James Robert Kingman, has filed a motion with the Superior Court in opposition of former governor Ralph DLG Torres’ motion to dismiss the suit on grounds of unauthorized practice of law.
Yesterday, Kingman filed an opposition to Torres and his defense team’s motion to dismiss the pending criminal suit against him or, alternatively, disqualify Kingman from prosecuting the case.
According to Kingman’s opposition, Torres’ motion should be denied because it lacks any basis in fact or law.
Kingman argues in his motion that dismissal with prejudice is an absurd proposed remedy as it is not based in law.
“Dismissal with prejudice is a disfavored and harsh remedy. It should be imposed only in extreme circumstances. Dismissal with prejudice should be used sparingly, for in dismissing an indictment with prejudice, the court allows its interest in the orderly administration of justice to override the interests of victims and the public interest in the enforcement of the criminal law,” he said.
As for Torres’ request, as an alternative, to disqualify the OAG from prosecuting his case, Kingman argues that there is no other prosecuting authority to refer to if the OAG is disqualified.
“The defense argues that after it finds that Kingman committed hundreds of crimes, the court should rule that the case be dismissed with prejudice. Alternately, the disqualification of the OAG from this case and any other case or charge against Torres arising from the same temporal period and/or facts and circumstances as this case. The OAG is the prosecuting authority for violations of Commonwealth law. There is no neighboring county. There is no separate statewide prosecuting authority to refer the case to. Defendant is again asking for immunity,” he said.
Kingman also addressed allegations that he committed crimes related to the release of Torres’ bank information and whether or not he is unauthorized to practice law in the CNMI because he did not take an oath.
To this, Kingman argues that the allegations lack any basis in fact or law.
According to a previous article on the Saipan Tribune, Torres wants the Superior Court to dismiss the criminal suit filed against him due to the alleged unauthorized practice of law on the part of special prosecutor Kingman.
As a possible alternative to disqualifying Kingman, Torres’ defense team is asking the Superior Court to consider dismissing the former governor’s criminal case altogether because the prosecution’s alleged misconduct throughout the case has “incurably prejudiced” Torres.
The misconduct Torres’ defense team is alluding to in its motion is Kingman’s alleged failure to take the attorney oath authorizing him to practice law in the CNMI, and the misuse of subpoena powers that exposed Torres’ bank account information.
Superior Court judge pro temp Arthur Barcinas, who is presiding over the case, is set to hear Torres’ motion to dismiss on Sept. 11, at 10am.
