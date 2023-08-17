The Office of the Attorney General has withdrawn its motion to revoke the temporary release of convicted rapist Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat while he awaits sentencing.
The OAG, through chief solicitor Robert Glass Jr., has filed a notice withdrawing its previous motion to revoke Kaipat’s release and to remand him to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The notice came after Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan issued a judgment, stating that all pre-trial conditions imposed on Kaipat have been revoked but he will remain on house arrest pending his sentencing.
According to Glass, the OAG withdrew its motion as the court has already revoked all pre-trial release conditions.
“Pursuant to the judgment issued by the court, the court exercised its discretion to revoke the pre-trial conditions, and released defendant on bail confined to house arrest (with an allowance for DPS to conduct safety checks) as expressed in Commonwealth v. Camacho, 2002 MP 14 and Rule 46© of the Rules of Criminal Procedure. The Commonwealth informed counsel for defendant that it would be withdrawing its motion. Therefore, the Commonwealth withdraws its motion to reconsider,” he said.
When Kaipat was released on bail pending his trial, the court imposed numerous conditions he was required to abide by to remain out of custody, which included a curfew, attending various classes with the CHCC Guidance Center, and more. He was also given the privilege to work and attend school while out on bail.
However, with the court revoking these pre-trial conditions, Kaipat is no longer allowed to do any of these things and will remain on house arrest 24 hours a day until his sentencing. The only exception granted by the court was medical emergencies.
Kaipat will be sentenced on Sept. 14, at 10am.
Last Tuesday, Glass filed the motion for reconsideration, asking the Superior Court to revoke its decision to release Kaipat and to instead remand him to DOCn custody immediately.
Kaipat, 19, was convicted of nine felony charges for the rape and assault of his 28-year-old cousin. However, following the jury trial, Bogdan released Kaipat to his parents on the condition that he remain on house arrest pending sentencing.
Glass argued that the court failed to follow the Commonwealth Code when it allowed Kaipat to remain out on bail even though he has already been convicted.
Glass argued further that Kaipat was impermissibly released and should be remanded to the DOC immediately.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, after just three hours of deliberation, Kaipat was found guilty on nine charges for the brutal rape and beating of his now 28-year-old cousin in a family residence in San Vicente on June 2, 2019.
Kaipat was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, burglary, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and strangulation.
