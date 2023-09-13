Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, and Federal Highway Administration-Hawaii Division Territorial representative Gabrielle Gersh led the ribbon-cutting yesterday for the completed $17.01-million Route 36 Phase 2 construction project located in the northeastern coast of Saipan.
Palacios in his remarks thanked Gersh for joining them in the ceremony held on a bridge at Unai Fanhang on Windward/Chalan Kalabera Road.
He also thanked former governors Juan N. Babauta and Ralph DLG Torres, CNMI’s Capital Improvement Project administrator Liz Balajadia, Department of Public Works Secretary Ray N. Yumul, DPW highway engineer Henry Bautista, DPW highway administrator Lorraine Villagomez and her team, the late U.S. Congressman Don Young, and Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) for their contributions.
Route 36 is said to be Saipan’s first inter-island connecting road. The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. The contractor, RNV Construction, started the project on May 24, 2021. GHD Inc. is the construction manager.
Sharing the history of the project, Palacios said former governor Babauta, who was then the Washington representative, got about $12 million for the CNMI.
Young, who was then Alaska’s lone congressional member and a known defender of Covenant, included a $12-million appropriation for the Talafofo road project on a list of projects for Alaska, but the funds were reportedly not drawn down.
The Covenant established the CNMI in political union with the United States of America.
Palacios said initially it was a congressional appropriation and it sat there since 2005 for the longest time because the CNMI didn’t have the funding.
“But through the years and persistence, Federal Highway was able to put together a plan and with our Public Works, some secretaries who have now gone on other parts of their lives. We’ve had many governors. This project didn’t start until two years ago I believe,” Palacios said.
He recalled when they first went out to bid the project, it was $30 million and he knew they were in trouble as they didn’t have that amount.
The governor said through persistence and discussions, when they created the Highway Task Force, in which DPW highway administrator Lorraine Villagomez was part of that along with many others, they took a look at it on how to approach in a way that they can pull it off.
Palacios said the two bridges are really the most critical part of this Route 36 because without it, people cannot go through this whole area.
He said DPW highway engineer Henry Bautista and CIP administrator Liz Balajadia were able to take a look at it and estimated the critical part—the two bridges.
Palacios said that’s when they phased it out to three because they didn’t have $20 million to $30 million.
“We cut it. We were able to move on and start this project,” he pointed out.
Palacios said he believes now the federal highway is so proud of this project that they are going to up their game and give the CNMI the rest of the funding.
“This is a whole slew of leaders coming together to make this happen. It didn’t matter who got it done, or who cut the ribbon or who ground broke. The fact that we’re here today,” Palacios said.
The governor disclosed that he asked DPW Secretary Ray N. Yumul to reach out and invite former governor Ralph DLG. Torres because he was the governor at the time when the project broke ground two years ago.
“Unfortunately, maybe he didn’t make it today, but we did reach out and invited him to join us,” said Palacios as some clapped hands.
Pointing to two beautiful beaches in the area, the governor said Route 36 Project will open up a lot of opportunities for land owners in this area, for recreation, and also tourism.
Palacios said he and Lt. Gov. Apatang are very proud that the agencies that worked together were able to pull this project off.
Route 36 Phase 2 project involves the construction of approximately 1.67 miles of all-weather roadway along Windward Road near the entrance to the Kingfisher Golf Links area in Talafofo going to Chalan Kalabera Road until the intersection of Chalan Matuis.
According to DPW, the improvements include travel lanes, shoulder/bike lane on each side, roadside and road drainage crossings, and permanent traffic markers and signs.
Concrete box culverts were also constructed at Unai Fanhang and Unai Nanasu crossings.
Lt. Gov. Apatang said he asked Gersh to put additional funds so they can finish the road.
Apatang said this ribbon-cutting ceremony is a milestone of the government’s relentless effort to make the islands a great place to live, work, visit, and run a business.
He said Route 36 has always been a subject of discussion for many years and putting the plans together took many years with many input from dedicated professionals.
Gersh said it’s very exciting for her to come out and see amazing people who’ve actually taken what she does in Honolulu and made it a reality in person.
She said the partnership with DPW has been excellent in her opinion to be able to get this connection built that’s been lacking for so long.
“This is one of the most interesting and best ribbon cuttings I’ve been to with the entertainment and everything. You guys have set the bar very high,” said Gersh, drawing laughter from those who attended the event.
Two singers entertained those who graced the ceremony, while food and drinks were also offered.
Gersh said it is interesting for her to be able to come out and see this beautiful road actually built from all the design, from all the paperwork that DPW has to deal with actually come out and make sure that the public will be able to access this area for now and into the future.
DPW Secretary Yumul commended the contractor, RNV Construction, for doing “such a great job on this stretch of road.”
Yumul said it will be a challenge going forward to maintain the road.
He said there are two beautiful beaches in the area so he is hoping that the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Department of Lands and Natural Resources will help with the upkeep of the beaches and to ensure that his place stays maintained.
“Our last challenge will be to bring lighting to this stretch of road. So, we are actively engaging our resources for that and our federal partners,” Yumul said.
