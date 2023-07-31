Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho has found probable cause to warrant the filing of charges against Sergio M. Rangamar, a 46-year-old man accused of shooting a couple with a pellet gun.
After hearing the witnesses’ testimony during last Friday’s preliminary hearing, Camacho ordered Rangamar to answer the charges of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of disturbing the peace.
Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds and assistant attorney general David Karch called to the witness stand Department of Public Safety detective Britton Jace M. Cruz, who narrated to the court the circumstances leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Rangamar’s counsel is assistant public defender Molly Dennert.
Arraignment will be on Aug. 7, at 9am, before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.
After the hearing, Rangamar was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, the Department of Public Safety responded to an alleged shooting incident last Wednesday, July 19, at the String Beans Avenue in Chalan Laulau at 6:45pm.
The victim told DPS investigators that she and her boyfriend were walking home from buying groceries at XO Market when Rangamar yelled at them from a heavy machine equipment. The victim said she recognized Rangamar as he is related to her children’s father.
The victim then said Rangamar went inside his house and, upon coming out, ran toward them holding a rifle that was described by the victim as the one “the green toy soldiers carry.”
Rangamar allegedly fired two or three shots at the victim, with one hitting her right ankle. The victim told investigators that she did not know she had been injured due to shock and fear.
The victim then said Rangamar turned the gun toward her boyfriend and started shooting in his direction until the magazine fell out. Rangamar then picked it up, put it back in, and pointed the gun at the victim before yelling, “You better get the f___ away from here!”
The victim’s boyfriend then carried her away from the area before calling the police. The victim told investigators that Rangamar walked away from them “as if nothing had happened.”
When investigators interviewed the victim’s boyfriend, he said that Rangamar ran at them with the rifle and said, “You better start running,” but they stayed still due to shock. The victim’s boyfriend said he did not know Rangamar.
A police report stated that an empty Crosman .22-caliber pellet container was found in the outside garage secured between a beam and gutter. Due to the condition of the container, it appeared to have been recently purchased.