After four days of deliberations, the bicameral conference committee agreed yesterday to adopt a concurrent resolution that sets the ceiling of the CNMI government’s projected resources for fiscal year 2024 at $163.4 million, which is $9.1 million lower than the governor’s proposed budget.
With the conferees’ adoption of House Concurrent Resolution 23-2, Senate Substitute 1, Conference Committee Substitute 1, the resolution is expected to be subsequently adopted by the full Senate and House of Representatives. That will then set the stage for the harder part—actually passing the budget.
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios had proposed a budget of $172,564,623, which include approximately $9,149,310 from a proposed increase in the Business Gross Revenue Tax. That has not been enacted by the Legislature yet and proved to be a thorny issue.
The conferees agreed the total projected revenues must be corrected by $9,149,310 until such time that the Business Gross Revenue Tax increase becomes law and is collectible. They then agreed that total revenue resources should be $163,415,313.
The conferees resolved that the actual revenue resources for appropriation is $106,257,955, but with the addition of suspended earmarks, the total resources for appropriation is $114,238,931.
The conferees agreed that all earmarks are suspended, except for the $4,584,654 earmark for the Marianas Visitors Authority.
Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), who is the House conference committee’s vice chair, said that, despite some delays that lasted hours and days, “we got a product out that’s going to move us forward so that the Senate can start addressing the budget.”
Attao said the House has high hopes of coming up with other revenue generating measures that will assist the CNMI’s fiscal condition in fiscal year 2024 and onward.
Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who chairs the Senate conference committee, believes the concurrent resolution “would be probably be the most contentious part of this budget process.”
As for the budget bill that is sitting in the Senate right now, Manglona believes that, with their new identified resources available for allocation that they voted on that day (yesterday), the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee will work closely with the House to address these new figures.
Whether or not they go into a conference committee on the budget, at least a lot of the concerns will be addressed while it’s still in the committee, Manglona said.
He said several revenue generating proposals were brought up during deliberations on the House concurrent resolution. “And I hope that when it does come to the Senate, I know that the members would like to support any efforts in trying to bring in additional resources to the Commonwealth but also to do so in a manner that is fair to the entities and the public that it will affect,” he said.
With the concurrent resolution now done, Manglona said they will now begin their deliberations in the Senate in hopes that they can send a final product to the Executive Branch before the Oct. 1 deadline.
Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan) said it has been a lengthy four days of deliberations and they did try, but failed, to obtain more information from the Palacios-Apatang administration to guide them in this process. “We took it upon ourselves as conferees to come up with a compromise on the concurrent resolution so that we create that ceiling that would move us further to the budget bill so that we can have a balanced budget before Oct. 1,” Sablan said.
