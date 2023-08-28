Mary Margaret “Maggie” Santos Sablan resigned effective last Friday as secretary of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.
Multiple sources disclosed yesterday that Sablan has indeed resigned, making her the first Cabinet member of the Palacios-Apatang to quit.
The report could not be independently confirmed at once with Sablan herself, but a source said that Sablan submitted her resignation letter a few weeks ago, citing health reason.
As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting Palacios’ comments.
The Senate confirmed Sablan’s nomination as DCCA Secretary last March 29.
At the June 16, 2023, hearing for DCCA budget for fiscal year 2024 before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, Sablan said she’s very depressed coming to the committee budget hearing because she wants to cry.
“Because what am I defending? Zero!” said Sablan, referring to the administration’s proposed zero budget for the secretary’s operations or the “all others.”
Before serving as DCCA secretary, Sablan had over 49 years of experience in both public and private sectors and previously served as chief of the Administrative Services for DCCA for almost 10 years.
Sablan also worked for the Public School System, the Developmental Disability Planning Office, and the CNMI Museum of History and Culture. She also worked with the hotel industry for TanHoldings Corp., and with the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.
She is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
