The Department of Lands and Natural Resources still has no answers as to the whereabouts of nine government-issued firearms registered to the Division of Fish and Wildlife that were discovered to be missing back in May.
DLNR discovered that eight DFW rifles and one handgun were unaccounted for and were deemed missing after the Office of the Public Auditor notified in May various government agencies that it wants a survey of all government-issued firearms in the CNMI.
As of yesterday, DLNR Secretary Sylvan Igisomar said the investigation into the missing firearms continues.
“I can confirm that there are missing firearms at DLNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. I was made aware of the missing firearms and reported it immediately to the Department of Public Safety in early May. A joint investigation ensued shortly thereafter. The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.
Igisomar said the department hopes to find the firearms soon and determine how they went missing in the first place.
“DLNR remains committed to the safety and well-being of the community and has instructed all department employees to fully cooperate with the investigation. We hope to find these firearms swiftly and properly store them and find out how this happened and make sure appropriate steps are taken to ensure this never occurs again,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a statement from the Department of Public Safety, it said the department assures the community that once updates on the missing firearms are available, the information will be disseminated to the public.
“On May 5, DPS dispatch received a call from DNLR reporting that they were missing a total of nine firearms (one pistol and eight rifles) from their enforcement inventory. DPS received the report, and the case remains an ongoing investigation,” said DPS spokesperson Fred Sato.
According to the official police report regarding the missing firearms, DPS received a “disturbing the peace” call from DLNR’s office in Lower Base at around 2:57pm last May 5. At the scene, police spoke with Igisomar, who informed responding officers that there wasn’t really a disturbing the peace incident. Instead, Igisomar said he wanted to file a report about missing firearms that they had just discovered.
Igisomar explained that he got a notification of audit survey from the Office of the Public Auditor on May 1, saying they wanted a survey of all firearms issued by the CNMI government. He forwarded the information to Manny Pangelinan, director of Fish and Wildlife, and told him the deadline for the survey was going to be on May 5.
The DLNR secretary said he got the survey on May 4, and discovered that there were nine unaccounted for firearms—eight rifles and a Glock 34 handgun.
