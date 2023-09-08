The full Senate and House of Representatives unanimously adopted yesterday the bicameral conference committee’s report setting the ceiling of the CNMI government’s projected resources for the government’s operations for fiscal year 2024 at $163.4 million.
As this developed, the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee adopted yesterday afternoon their version of the fiscal year 2024. The budget legislation, House Bill 23-66, House Substitute 1, Senate Substitute 1, is expected to be passed by the full Senate during their next session.
With all seven Senate members and 16 House members present voting “yes” at separate sessions, both houses adopted House Concurrent Resolution 23-2, Senate Substitute 1, Conference Committee Substitute 1.
Sens. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Dennis James C. Mendiola (R-Tinian) were absent but excused from the Senate session.
Reps. Roy Christopher A. Ada (R-Saipan), Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan), and Thomas John DLC. Manglona (R-Saipan) were absent but excused from the House session.
Before the voting, Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who served as chairman of the Senate conference committee, and Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), who served as vice chairman of the House conference committee, explained what changes were made by the committee in the original concurrent resolution and their agreements during their deliberations that lasted for several days.
Manglona said the actions that the committee to address the Business Gross Revenue Tax (BGRT) increase proposal that was in the administration’s budget submission, they ended up reducing the total projected resources from $172 million down to $163 million.
Manglona said in doing so, they had to suspend several earmarks with the exception of the Marianas Visitors Authority.
“That was agreed upon by the committee because in order for our economy to improve and to increase tourism, MVA, which is currently our only industry supporting our operations, these funds are needed to further market the CNMI,” he said.
Manglona said in keeping MVA whole and suspending all other earmarks, this resulted in a reduction of net available by a little over $1 million, which has been addressed by the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee in the budget deliberation.
Attao said they rejected the Senate version of the concurrent resolution that brings to $115 million in net local revenue and resources available for appropriations pursuant to the understanding that they (Senate) removed the $9 million from the top number basing themselves that that’s part of the BGRT increase that the administration proposed in the budget submission.
“The House…we’re against it because they did not take away the BGR levels in the bottom number. They were insistent that the numbers from the top would suffice to the bottom number,” Attao said.
He said, they, however came to an understanding with the Senate committee that should they get to the budget bill itself, that if they left the number at $115 million, the budget will implode to $124 million because they’re suspending the earmarks.
Attao said the Senate agreed to that portion and so it’s the understanding that the bottomline number would actually reflect $106 million in actual revenue resources for appropriation, absent the suspension of earmarks on that top number.
He said the conference committee agreed to suspend all earmarks except for the MVA, bringing to $114 million in total resources for appropriation.
Attao said the additional languages included some that are existing statute, but they wanted to include it in the concurrent resolution so that there’s a true understanding that the numbers should the collections increase would be remitted to the legislature for appropriation purposes.
He said they are very hopeful that those collections would happen in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Furthermore, Attao said the conference committee agreed that those suspensions of earmarks will be reflected on the budget itself.
“Hence, if you look at the bottomline number of what used to be $115 million is now $114 million,” said Attao, adding that they understand that there’s a shortage of $1 million some in the House current budget bill that sits in the Senate.
He said the Senate would have to make the cuts on there end if the House does not decide to introduce a new budget bill.
“With that, there was a lot of deliberation. There’s a lot of communication also with the administration on revenue generating measures,” Attao said.
He noted that the House Ways and Means Committee just passed Wednesday a revenue generating legislation and that should be presented to the full House in the next session.
Attao said Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) also just introduced another revenue generating legislation that will be addressing the shortage of Fiscal Year 2024.
He said the House continues to work on other revenue generating measures and that they had an agreement with Senate that these revenue generating measures would be to address the shortage in the general fund.
“Furthermore, a lot of this stuff that they brought up was they wanted to designate these revenue generating measures to the specific entities that were cut,” he said.
Attao said unfortunately, they need to make sure that general fund is collecting money so that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios can use his reprogramming authority to address the shortages in Fiscal Year 2024.
He said the House will continue to work to provide revenue generating measures but as of yesterday, they’re stuck at the $114 million ceiling for the appropriation.
“We’ll work hopefully with additional revenues that we can collect in the first quarter to address the shortage should it be other taxes in the future?” Attao said.
He said they can start addressing the shortages or increase the budget ceiling for fiscal year 2024 in the coming months.
“So, we’re looking at maybe third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024,” he added.
