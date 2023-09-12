The full Senate unanimously passed yesterday afternoon their version of a budget bill for the government’s operations for fiscal year 2024.
With all eight senators present voting “yes” for the adoption of the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee’s budget bill version at a session, House Bill No. 23-66, version House Substitute 1, Senate Substitute 1, as amended, passed the full Senate.
Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) was absent but excused from the session.
There is a strong possibility that the House of Representatives is going to reject the Senate version during their next session. If that happens, a bicameral conference committee will be formed to reach a mutually agreed budget legislation.
Before the Senate passed their version of the budget bill, they adopted three floor amendments offered by Sens. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian).
Before the adoption of the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee’s version of the budget bill and its subsequent passage, Sen. Donald Manglona, who chairs the committee, briefly discussed the major changes that they made.
Manglona said they added a provision that would kind of regulate the donation of sick leave to match and have the rate of the donation correlate with the base rate of the recipient or the donor’s salary.
Manglona said they included a provision to have the Executive Branch address all utilities for the municipalities as well as all departments within the Executive Branch.
As far as legal holidays, he said the committee felt that they should identify a number not to exceed and that number is five.
Manglona said they exempted the Legislature and the Judiciary in the event that they have outside source funds or additional funds under their personnel allocation that could cover these lengthy legal holidays.
He said any suspension to the holidays would come from the Executive Branch should the governor choose to suspend any of the holidays.
Under the marriage license fee, Manglona said the House proposed to increase such fee by 100%.
He said the committee took that out because they kind of felt like this is similar to an increase in Business Gross Revenue Tax that they fought hard to take out of the budget bill and feel that this should be done in a separate legislation.
Manglona said they also had a provision under excepted service contracts that no excepted service contract renewal shall receive a salary increase until such time all employees are restored back to 80 hours.
He said they allowed for the Legislature and the Judiciary to establish their hours of operation.
Manglona said since they reduce the hours of the Legislature and the Judiciary to 72, they give the presiding officers of the Legislative Bureau and the judges and justices of the judicial branch to apply their austerity the way they see fit.
On Medicaid, he said they basically mirrored the provision this current fiscal year based on the concerns that were brought up by Medicaid just to allow them to move monies around in the event of a shortfall in one particular business unit.
“So. this could just give them the authority to move funds to cover down any business unit that falls short,” Manglona said.
He said they removed the provision of Compact Impact funds based on information received from Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) and confirmed by Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita that the CNMI will not be receiving such funds for the next fiscal year.
Manglona said due to the decrease in net available resources from $115 million to $114 million, they had to basically take $1 million elsewhere.
He said they adjusted what’s available to the Public School System by close to $300,000 and then the remaining funds were taken by the Saipan Mayor’s Office to allow the mayor to use his American Rescue Plan Act funds to address his employees, and $185,000 from Medicaid match.
He said they also took close to $2.2 from Medicaid and provided $1.7 million to Tinian to cover for the 73 employees.
He said they reduced the work hours of the Legislature, Judiciary, Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Public Defender by eight hours to assist with covering for that $1.7 million for Tinian.
Manglona said they also included close to $900,000 in Group Health Life Insurance to provide some sort of payment toward the premium owed to GHLI.
He said they took care of several municipal needs in regards to transferring of positions and correct some of the information that was omitted from the governor’s proposal to restore back two positions back into the Executive Branch.
