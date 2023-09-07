Commonwealth Utilities Corp. chief accountant Rodolfo Urbano has been designated as CUC’s acting chief financial officer while the agency is looking for someone to serve as permanent CFO position.
CUC acting chief executive director Betty G. Terlaje told Saipan Tribune yesterday that more than two applied for the CFO position and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved two.
Terlaje said they are going to interview one who qualified for the position.
She said Greg Cruz’s contract as CFO expired and his last day was on May 21, 2023.
Terlaje said they offered Cruz a contract renewal, but he gracefully declined for family reasons.
Cruz and his family are staying in Guam. He is a former Guam Waterworks Authority CFO. CUC hired him in April 2019.
Before Cruz, Antonio Castro served as CUC’s CFO. When Castro left, Corina L. Magofna, who is now a senator, served as acting CFO.
With respect to Urbano as acting CFO, Terlaje said he is a U.S. certified public accountant who has been with CUC for six years now.
Terlaje said Urbano is not applying for the CFO position.
