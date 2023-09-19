U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources chair Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark) has informed Gov. Arnold I. Palacios that they are deeply concerned about the issue of People’s Republic of China nationals illegally entering Guam from the CNMI.
In his letter to Palacios last Aug. 29, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune last Sunday, Westerman also raised two additional questions to Palacios as follow up to the governor’s testimony before the committee’s oversight field hearing in Guam that was held at the Hilton Hotel on Aug. 24, 2023.
Westerman said it has been reported that 27 PRC nationals have been caught attempting to enter Guam from the CNMI in the month of June alone.
The chairman asked what Palacios and his team are doing to address this issue and if it has been determined what these individuals were aiming to do once in Guam.
Westerman also asked what Palacios and his administration are doing to diversify the CNMI’s economy and become less reliant on the People’s Republic of China.
The chairman said Palacios’ testimony was extremely helpful in defining the committee’s understanding of the issue and appreciate the governor’s effort he took to prepare and present the testimony.
According to the Governor’s Office, Palacios stated his response last week that the CNMI continues to be very concerned and seriously considers violations against any applicable U.S. laws that prohibit human smuggling or human trafficking.
Palacios said they are working with enforcement representatives and policymakers from federal agencies and the government of Guam to see how they can address and eliminate unauthorized entries of PRC nationals into Guam from the CNMI.
The governor underscored the need to strengthen federal enforcement efforts to help curb these entries, as the resources and legal authority by the Guam and CNMI government are limited.
He also stated that he has had recent meetings with representatives from U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to expand the dialogue and collaboration with federal enforcement agencies.
“The conversations with federal agencies are also aimed at helping to align local and federal activities to address illegal entries into Guam,” Palacios said.
Saipan Tribune has yet to get the governor’s response to Westerman’s question as to what actions are taken to diversify the economy.
Presided over by Westerman, the Aug. 24 hearing examined the importance of U.S. territories and the Freely Associated States to the United States’ ability to counter the PRC’s influence in the region and maintain the nation’s strategic interests in this part of the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.