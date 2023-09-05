A woman who was allegedly involved in smuggling over 4 lbs of methamphetamine or “ice” into the CNMI through the United States Postal Service has been arrested.
Gao Xing Rui, a woman allegedly involved in a scheme to smuggle over 4 lbs of “ice” into the CNMI by mail back in June 2022, was arrested last Aug. 31, 2023.
Gao appeared before District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona for an initial hearing last Sept. 1.
Gao is currently facing one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a federally controlled substance.
During the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against her.
Manglona scheduled a jury trial for Nov. 7, at 10am and scheduled a detention hearing for Monday, Sept. 11.
According to the complaint against Gao, between June 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022, she conspired and agreed with Chun Yang and Yurong Wang, along with others, to possess methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with intent to distribute in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846 and 841(a)(1).
In December 2022, Gao’s co-defendants Yang, 45, and Yurong, 49, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a federally controlled substance.
They will be sentenced on Dec. 6, 2023, at 9 am.
According to the complaint against the defendants, on June 21, 2022, CNMI Customs officers searched a parcel at the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa and discovered suspected methamphetamine.
Package No. 1 contained approximately 602.6 gross grams. Package No. 2 contained approximately 656.6 gross grams, and Package No. 3 contained approximately 576.3 gross grams.
All three packages weighed approximately 1,835.5 gross grams or 4.04 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine.
After conducting surveillance of the intended recipient of the parcel addressed to a private mailbox company, Yang and Yurong were arrested.
