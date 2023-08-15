There is still time to register for the upcoming Fall semester at Guam Community College. In-person registration is currently ongoing in Building 2000: Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm. The last day to register for the Fall semester is now Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Those interested in registering for the Fall semester should bring with them:
• Valid photo identification card
• High School transcripts
• Shot record
• Tax Year 2021 documents (for financial aid)
Online registration can be done at GuamCC.edu/Apply.isting students can still register for classes online using their MyGCC login credentials.
For more information, contact John Dela Rosa, GCC Asst. Director of Communications & Promotions, at 671-735-5638 (office), 671-482-4320 (cell), or john.delarosa@guamcc.edu. (PR)
