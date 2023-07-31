There is still time to register for the upcoming Fall semester at Guam Community College. In-person registration is currently ongoing in Building 2000: Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from 8am to 12pm. The last day to register for the Fall semester is Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. While the last day to register for adult education courses is Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, classes also start on August 16, 2023.
Services on Saturday will include:
Admissions & Registration
Student Support
Health Center
Cashier
Financial Aid
Academic Advisement
Those interested in registering for the Fall semester should bring:
Valid photo identification card
High School transcripts
Shot record
Tax Year 2021 documents (for financial aid)
Students may also register online at GuamCC.edu/Apply. The first day of Fall 2023 semester is Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
For more information, contact John Dela Rosa, GCC assistant director of Communications & Promotions, at 671-735-5638 (office), 671-482-4320 (cell), or john.delarosa@guamcc.edu. (PR)