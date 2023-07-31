One of South Korea’s most popular evening primetime broadcast shows—“2TV Live Info Show”—featured The Marianas in two recent episodes, reaching an estimated 3 million viewers.
“2TV Live Info Show,” through its “Trip with Soo-Wan” corner, introduced fun and useful travel information about Saipan and Tinian in two 15-minute segments aired on July 5 and 13, 2023. The show is broadcasted nationwide on public broadcast channels and is popular with a wide range of viewers, including office workers and families.
The Marianas Visitors Authority coordinated the media tour and assisted with attaining local sponsorship and filming permits. From its distribution and viewership via broadcast, “over-the-top” (OTT), and YouTube, the shows have generated an estimated $5.4 million in ad exposure value for the destination.
“Through high quality video and media buzz, this month’s features on ‘2TV Live Info Show’ have given us another valuable avenue to position The Marianas as an ideal destination for Korean travelers,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Given the show’s popularity across the country on KBS2, our message has gone out to millions of potential new visitors. Exposure like this helps The Marianas counter the challenging exchange rate right now, and we anticipate Korea’s continued gradual recovery as a top source market for The Marianas.”
A four-member production team visited Saipan and Tinian in mid-June to film for the show. The media fam tour was also supported by Surfrider Resort Hotel and Coral Ocean Resort. Filming included the 24th Annual Taste of The Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden, Managaha, Sabalu Market, Surf Club, diving at Ice Cream, and an ATV tour on Mt. Tapochau. On Tinian, the crew filmed spearfishing, “donni sali” (hot pepper) picking, Taga Beach, Blow Hole, the main thoroughfare of Broadway, and a beach picnic.
South Korea’s “2TV Live Info Show” films spearfishing in Tinian in The Marianas on June 18, 2023, for an episode of the show airing in July 2023. The media fam tour was coordinated by the Marianas Visitors Authority and generated an estimated $5.4 million in ad exposure value for the destination. (PR)