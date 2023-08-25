A 38-year-old man is being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, who is reportedly so distraught over the attack that she has been placed on suicide watch.
Justin C. Diaz, who appeared in Superior Court for a bail hearing yesterday, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on night of Aug. 22, at around 11pm. He is now facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.
During his bail hearing yesterday, Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Diaz and ordered him to return to court on Aug. 30, for a preliminary hearing. He will be arraigned on Sept. 18. Diaz was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody.
According to court documents, the sexual abuse Diaz is being accused of was not reported by the victim, but by the victim’s boyfriend. The victim’s boyfriend reportedly called the police around Wednesday midnight because his girlfriend told him she was contemplating suicide because Diaz had allegedly sexually abused her.
After meeting with the caller, police managed to get the victim’s home address and they went over to speak with her.
At the victim’s residence, police said the victim came out and whispered to them to get her out as she did not feel safe.
Police said Diaz appeared a few moments later and, as he was approaching, the victim started shouting. Police noted that she crying and shaking as Diaz spoke to her.
Shortly after, the victim’s mother appeared asking what happened and the police said the victim continued to yell and cry, claiming Diaz has sexually abused her.
Division of Youth and Child Protective Services later arrived at the home and interviewed the victim.
The victim told the CPS officer that Diaz sexually abused her om Aug. 22, at around 11pm. She noted that it was the first time he had done that and she told her boyfriend about it a few hours later.
Diaz was arrested at around 1:33am on Aug. 23 on sexual abuse charges.
The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was seen by a sexual assault nurse examiner and admitted to the Pediatric Ward for suicide watch.
