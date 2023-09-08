In an ongoing effort to provide veterinary care in the CNMI and reduce and maintain the animal population, the Saipan Humane Society, along with visiting veterinarian Dr. Mariah Coackley and the Saipan Mayor's Dog Control Program, spayed or neutered 153 cats and dogs from last Aug. 21 to 24 and from Aug. 28 to 31 at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido.
Along with the sterilization surgeries, one animal had a leg amputated and another had a toe amputated.
SHS founder Lauren Cabrera also assures the public that with the closure of the other animal clinic—Saipan Cares for Animals—SHS is here to stay to continue to provide vet services.
Cabrera reiterated their commitment to the community and said, “We will not run out of meds, vaccines, supplies—and will also increase the quality of care by learning best practices from our awesome, mentoring veterinarians.”
Coakley, Cabrera said, also spent her time providing sick and emergency care, and offering training opportunities to their staff—such as how to perform fecal examinations with their microscope, assisting with treatment plan development, and more.
Cabrera added that Coackley enjoyed her visit and will likely return next year.
As for future vet services, Cabrera said, “We plan to bring vets to the CNMI every few months on a regular basis. Dr. [Whitney] Collins is tentatively scheduled to return in October, and the focus of her visit will primarily be building up skills of our SHS and Dog Control teams, developing policies, and increasing our capacity to provide care when no vet is available,” said Cabrera.
This month, SHS is also excited to offer Simparica Trio, thanks to a wonderful partnership with Banfield Foundation. While Bravecto only offers flea/tick protection, Simparica Trio offers protection against three major areas of concern—flea/ticks, heartworm, and intestinal worms.
Cabrera said, “This comprehensive approach is important here, given the extremely high prevalence of tick diseases such as ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis, high incidence of heartworm, and widespread intestinal worms such as hookworm and roundworms.”
She said while SHS still provides Bravecto, they encourage the community to transition over to Simparica Trio to offer higher levels of protection for their pet. “Heartworms can be a silent killer with devastating consequences,” said Cabrera.
As always, SHS is grateful for the support of the community and especially the Saipan Mayor’s Office for allowing use of their clinic space for their events.
Cabrera also gave a special shout out to their partners at the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program for Labor Day.
She said, “We are so grateful for this awesome team! They go above and beyond to accommodate us in their clinic space, and work together to run these big spay/neuter campaigns. We are grateful they see the importance of sustainable population management through spay/neuter.”
“Words can never express how much we appreciate this awesome, hard-working team. We notice every little thing they do—from always offering to carry the heavy stuff, to staying on top of surgery prep, helping field our endless phone calls, working to get dogs adopted and openness to new ideas, sharing snacks and lots of laughs. You guys rock! We could not do what we are doing without you. Thank you Mayor [Ramon “RB” Camacho] and the Dog Control Team for supporting us!”
Interested volunteers can contacting info@saipanhumanesociety.org or @saipanhumanesociety on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.