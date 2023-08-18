The 2023 CHCC Summer Youth Program and the Career Exploration Summer Internship—a collaborative effort among the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, CNMI Public School System, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.—has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in nurturing the potential of our youth and fostering their interest in the healthcare industry.
This year's program welcomed a cohort of 16 enthusiastic participants, who embarked on a transformative journey to attain valuable knowledge and practical experience in a healthcare setting. Through the program, these interns had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in work-based learning, gaining insights and skills that will contribute to their future careers.
The primary focus of the summer youth program was to empower students with a genuine interest in healthcare, specifically in ancillary services. Placed across various ancillary units on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, these 16 interns exhibited exceptional dedication and enthusiasm, proving their commitment to honing their talents and expanding their horizons.
The partnership among the SCC, PSS, and CHCC has been instrumental in creating a comprehensive and enriching experience for our youth. By offering work-based learning experiences to high school students, we have not only fueled their passion for the healthcare sector but also taken substantial steps toward addressing the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the CNMI.
Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders. Through continued collaboration and innovative educational initiatives, we aspire to create a thriving workforce that will shape the future of healthcare in the CNMI and beyond. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.