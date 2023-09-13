Four past Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council administrations have come and gone since 2015 until the current 17th council leadership successfully jump-started the modernization of the Saipan local municipality.
Tomorrow, Sept. 14, beginning 2pm., local council chair Marian DLG. Tudela, vice chair Tonie M. Tudela, and secretary Carmen C. Pangelinan will host first lady Wella S. Palacios and other CNMI legislative and executive government officials, Saipan business representatives, and residents of Chalan Kanoa for the historic construction and ground-breaking in the rebuilding of the municipality legacy project in cooperation with project contractor R3B.
R3B topped three other contractors in ITB23-GOV-42300074 for the nearly $1-million Chalan Kanoa municipal legacy project at the heart of Saipan’s original capital CK located at the intersection of Dr. Torres and Tun Segundo Road east of the U.S. Postal Service facility.
Construction will begin late this month or early October, once R3B receives from the public assistance office (PAO) the standard notice-to-proceed (NTP) document and the required regulatory permits are secured by the contractor authorized in the NTP.
The project time runs for 270 calendar days and completion is anticipated for late June to around late July next year.
The $97,000 reinforced two-storey architectural design was a seminal work product completed by the late A&E Richard Cody assisted by Jaime Pangelinan of the Guam-based Taniguchi Ruth Makio Associates (TRMA) firm.
The Saipan municipality legacy project features the main reinforced concrete ground floor structure with mechanical works, plumbing components, and electrical connections.
Although the percolation in the surrounding area prevents massive flooding, additional flood prevention is built seamlessly with the asphalt-based parking facility that funnels runoffs to an existing ponding basin.
The public parking features concrete safety curb, curb stop, pavement stripping, entry/exit sign, stop sign, and ADA signs. The parking facility is also connected with sidewalks to and from the ground floor main entrance to the building.
The parking will be secured with parking steel light poles and solar-operated flood lights equipped also with interior and exterior CCTVs.
The construction contract also adds a landscaping component on the entire municipal facility using local trees such as cassia glauca, tournefortia Argentea, and Singapore plumeria.
Palms will add a tropical flavour to the landscaping with cocos nucifera, and ptychosperna machartiurii.
The landscaping will feature shrubs including allamanda cathartica, bougainvilla spect, gardenia jasminoides, alpinia purpurta, heliconia humilis, and hibiscus rosa sinesis.
As ground covers, cynodon dactylon and ophiopogon japonicum will feature prominently in the landscaping.
The municipal legacy project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Office of Insular Affairs, precinct II leadership infrastructure project, and third senatorial district project cost sharing match.
When completed next year, the Chalan Kanoa municipal facility would enable precinct two representatives to perform services at and be accessible to constituents at a Chalan Kanoa satellite office as part of the partnership networking with municipal leaders in the Saipan council and mayor within walking distance to the Chalan Kanoa Leadership Kiosku Courtyard and the United States Postal Services. (PR)
