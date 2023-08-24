The first day of the 2023-2024 school year last Tuesday went smoothly, according to CNMI Public School System Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada yesterday morning.
Citing reports from teachers after the first day of classes, Ada said that many were “very ecstatic about returning to school. It’s because of having new students and the new high quality instructional materials that we are implementing this year. So, the teachers are pretty excited about it.”
He added that principals reported that “up to the last minute they were making sure that we are ready to open the doors for our students—and for the most part I would say everyone opened with enthusiasm and positive vibes.”
To combat the anticipated traffic due to road construction throughout Saipan, PSS implemented a new bell schedule for middle schools, from 8am to 8:30am, and for high schools, from 8:30am to 9am. The elementary schedule still starts at 7:30am.
With the later start time of classes also comes the later end time. Ada said that interscholastic sports competitions would have to start at a later time than usual, but that there will still be sports throughout the school year.
Ada added that they might implement “before-school” programs instead of after-school programs as high school classes end at 3:45pm.
He said they will try to entice students who come to the campus early to begin their school club meetings and other extra-curricular activities in the morning before classes start. With the new class schedules, there would be no time for students to “mess around,” he added.
As for the fast-paced advancement of technology and learning in the 21st century, PSS strives to evolve with it, but also ensures that they still teach the basics, which are reading and math.
“We are also changing with the times. A lot of our lessons, our apps, or our daily activities—most of them are toward the digital arena,” said Ada. “However, we still have to teach the basics of reading and math. Even if technology is there, the one thing we cannot change is the human connection—the social piece. …My philosophy in education is the social aspect—all means all—everybody is inclusive, everybody learns together, everybody grows together, and that’s what K-12 is all about. …Student success and student safety is very important.” (Leigh Gases)
