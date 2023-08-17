This early, 12-year-old Alleena Dela Cruz Villaluz already knows that she wants to follow in her grandfather Jose’s footsteps of becoming a lawyer.
Alleena, an excellent student at Saipan International School, is well on her way toward her goal. Last year, she received the Verbal Commendation Award for the Model United Nations competition in the CNMI. This competition is open to students 6th grade and up.
Her 10-year-old brother, Artie, is also doing good in school. Both have received awards in Math Court.
Alleena and Artie started taking taekwondo lessons last year. They have achieved the Brown Stripe, Brown Belt, Alleena said.
Their mom Roxie said, “I try to keep these two busy and interested in learning new things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.