The U.S. District Court for the NMI has sworn in 20 new citizens in a special naturalization ceremony last Monday.
Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy administered the oath of allegiance to 20 newly naturalized U.S. citizens through a court special session naturalization ceremony at the CNMI federal courthouse in Gualo Rai.
The ceremony saw the naturalization of Zenaida Alota Abendan, Janica Centeno Ada, Emelita Baladad Babauta, Manuel Dela Cruz Bernal, Vilma Francisco Bernal, Leonardo Macabulos Caacbay, Manuel Garanganao Cabaluna, Gregoria Mendoza Canilao, Kwai Shing Patrick Chan, Lorna San Mateo Chan, Hongtai Chen, Rolando Padilla Dacumos, Baltazar Dizon De Leon, Virgie Limos Manglona, Salvador Sumat Marquez, Rodel Olan Matundan, Jeffric Christian Dimaano Mendoza, Mercedes Caridad Narciso, Sombat Innoi Shankweiler, and Renante Agot Tadtad.
During the ceremony, the new U.S. citizens heard from the keynote speaker, Dr. Rita Sablan, former Education commissioner and current vice chair for the Marianas Public Land Trust, who shared her journey to becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen herself, about the hardships she and her family faced as she pursued higher education in the U.S. mainland.
She stated that, for a while, she had a student visa and her family shouldered most of the cost to put her through school.
However, when the CNMI officially became part of the United States, she and many others were able to apply for naturalization.
After being naturalized in 1986, Sablan shared that many opportunities opened up for her, including scholarships that ultimately helped her pursue higher education, which she still uses to help the islands to this day.
Sablan told the newly naturalized citizens to take advantage of the many opportunities now available to them—be it education, travel, or whatever. But in doing so, Sablan also reminded the new citizens that with these new opportunities come new responsibilities.
She urged them to remember to perform their civic duties as citizens, which includes serving in a jury and voting during elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.