The CNMI Department of Labor wants to invite the community to join the 2023 Job Fair that kicks off Friday from 9am to 3pm at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan.
With over 40 job opportunities on hand, Labor shared that there will be a total of 31 employers/businesses present at the event, along with nine information agencies, including some that were featured in the last DOL Skill Up Expo event, and the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.
“I’m excited to have so many businesses participate. We to have big companies and small companies. We have businesses represented across the island from the healthcare industry to the hospitality and even in construction fields. In addition to that we will also have our training partners present,” said Labor Secretary Leila Staffler.
She shared that if a person wanted to sign up for training as well, like those offered in the expo event, they can do so.
“So, they could get an answer and have certification courses lined up on the same day,” she said, noting that a person may also apply for different jobs as well.
“We really want to help people find both opportunities to help grow their financial sustainability and to be able to be more independent.”
Community members are encouraged to bring their resumes, letters of recommendation, etc. and extra copies as there are no printers or photocopy machines available onsite. Also dress your best, as if attending a real interview.
“Come dressed ready to impress you know, treat this opportunity like it’s a huge interview process because there are some employers who will interview on the spot that day so be ready to shine because you might have that job by the end of the day,” said Staffler. “More than anything we just really want to help the community who are looking for work because we know that there are a lot of people looking for jobs but also help the businesses who are also desperately trying to fill those vacancies that have been caused by touchback issues and find ways to address the workforce needs for the whole CNMI.”
