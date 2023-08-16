The Superior Court has imposed a $20,000 cash bail on a man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a handgun.
During a bail hearing last Friday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail on William David Hart Jr., 40, who is facing charges of disturbing the peace, assault, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
After the bail hearing, Hart was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Aug. 18, for a preliminary hearing. Hart’s arraignment is set for Aug. 21.
According to court documents, the victim in this case drove to the Department of Public Safety main office in Susupe last Thursday to file a complaint against Hart.
Based on that complaint, she alleges that Hart has been under the influence of methamphetamine for a while now and has been extremely aggressive with her and her minor child.
The victim said that Hart picked a fight with her on Aug. 9 because he allegedly didn’t want to go to work because of his gout. As the argument escalated, the victim said Hart threatened to shoot her and others, which terrified the victim, causing her to leave the residence.
Hart allegedly tried to stop her, but when she drove off, he followed her to a nearby church. There, the pastor allegedly counseled them but this further angered Hart, resulting in him assault her in the church.
After further counseling from the pastor, the two left but the victim said she sensed that Hart was still angry with her for talking to the pastor.
On Aug. 10, the next day, the victim managed to get Hart to go with her to a local bakery for breakfast. There, the victim said she took her chance and, as Hart was getting their breakfast, she drove off in his car to DPS to file her report.
The victim told police that there have been other instances when Hart allegedly assaulted and threatened her with a gun.
