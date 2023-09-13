The Superior Court has imposed a $20,000 cash bail on a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.
Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail on Rota resident Crispin Masga Ayuyu who is accused of sexually abusing a minor on Rota.
Ayuyu, 77, is currently facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.
After his bail hearing last week, Ayuyu was remanded back to Rota Department of Public Safety custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15. Meanwhile Ayuyu’s arraignment was set for Sept. 25.
According to the complaint against him, Ayuyu allegedly tried to kiss and hug a minor on Aug. 4, 2023.
The victim noted to police that it was not the first time that Ayuyu tried to touch and kiss her.
The minor said she tried to push him away, but he was holding onto her.
The minor added that Ayuyu inappropriately touched her and it made her feel uncomfortable.
The minor also alleges that Ayuyu tried to give her money so she wouldn’t tell anyone about what happened.
