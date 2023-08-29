The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man who is accused of assault after he allegedly deliberately caused several car collisions at a Dan Dan residence over betel nut.
During a bail hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Jake Rabauliman, 21, who is facing charges of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, tampering with vehicle, and disturbing the peace.
After the hearing, Bogdan remanded Rabauliman back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered him to return to court on Sept. 6 for a preliminary hearing. Meanwhile the defendant’s arraignment is set for Sept. 25 at 9am.
According to court documents, Department of Public Safety responded at around 12:35pm on Aug. 26 to disturbance call at a Dan Dan residence.
At the scene, police spoke with the female caller, who said that her cousin, Rabauliman, was at her residence to pick betel nut, but she asked him to leave because she had filed a pending theft case against him.
She said that Rabauliman got aggressive because of this and began yelling at her husband.
The woman and her elderly mother tried to get Rabauliman to leave, but instead of leaving, the defendant allegedly got a bolt cutter out of his car and began hitting her car.
After inflicting some damage, Rabauliman left. However, a few minutes later, Rabauliman returned and used his car to drive into both her and her husband’s cars, causing more damage. The victim said it was at this time that she decided to call for police assistance.
She said she managed to get into one of the cars in an attempt to block Rabauliman’s way so he wouldn’t be able to leave, but he still managed to flee the scene before police arrived.
The female victim said she was further traumatized because, at one point, Rabauliman allegedly got out of his vehicle and repeatedly punched her driver’s side window while she was in the car.
Police managed to locate Rabauliman and his vehicle that same day and, after the victim positively identified him, police arrested him and booked him at the Department of Corrections.
