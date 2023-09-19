The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on each of the two teens arrested over the weekend for their alleged involvement in the online threats made of a school shooting at the Francisco M. Sablan Middle School.
Following a weeklong investigation, DPS has apprehended two suspects— two 16-year-old males—believed to have made the online threats of a school shooting at FMSMS last Sept. 11.
“After a thorough investigation, DPS apprehended two underage individuals responsible for making violent threats against Fransisco M. Sablan Middle School,” DPS spokesperson Fred Sato stated.
According to a press release from DPS, the two boys were each charged with making a terroristic threat and conspiracy and were arrested last Sunday.
CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan, who signed off on the arrest warrant, imposed a $25,000 bail on each suspect for the charge filed against them.
The initial appearance and bail hearing for both males was held yesterday but Saipan Tribune was not permitted to attend as the two suspects will be tried as juveniles.
With the number of threats that have been made to multiple middle schools on the island in the past week, DPS wants the community to know that it will be aggressively investigating these schools and individuals responsible will be prosecuted.
“We want our community to know that the Department of Public Safety will not tolerate any acts of misconduct and will investigate them aggressively. We pledge to identify, apprehend, and prosecute anyone responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” said DPS.
DPS is also asking for help from parents and guardians to ensure that their children refrain from making these kinds of threats.
“We request that parents or guardians take proactive measures to monitor their child’s online activity. Such acts can cause fear, panic, stress, and disruption to other students, their families, and the campus staff. We ask for your support to help us maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone,” said DPS.
Over the weekend, DPS was alerted anew about another shooting threat made online this time directed at Hopwood Middle School.
DPS continues to investigate this threat and have even taken precautionary measures by posting police officers outside and inside the campus as of yesterday.
DPS also continues to investigate the bomb threat made at the ChaCha Oceanview Middle School last Thursday.
On Friday, DPS units were posted at the school’s entrance to screen everyone entering the campus.
