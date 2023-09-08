The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend following a fight involving spilled food.
During a bail hearing last Wednesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Iokapus Diopulos, a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after she dumped their food down the sink.
Diopulos, 44, is facing charges of assault, assault and battery, vandalism, and disturbing the peace.
After his bail hearing, Diopulos was remanded back to Department of Corrections' custody and was ordered to return to court for his arraignment on Sept. 18 at 9am.
According to Court documents, Diopulos told police that he had just cooked food for his family when he told his girlfriend that he wanted to go to his cousin’s house.
When he told her this, Diopulos said his girlfriend got mad and dumped the food he had just cooked in the sink.
This caused Diopulos to get mad so he continuously slammed the pan he used to cook the food on the sink until it broke.
He added that he tried to leave but his girlfriend held him back.
Sometime during the altercation, Diopulos said his girlfriend fell on a nearby futon but he does not remember hitting her. He did tell police he might have while he was trying to leave.
Diopulos said when he was able to get away from his girlfriend, he threw his bag off the balcony of their residence and while he was headed back to get the rest of his things, his girlfriend locked him out.
The defendant alleges that knocked he on the glass door so hard it shattered.
Diopulos’ girlfriend also gave the police a statement.
She claims that during the altercation, Diopulos pushed her onto a nearby futon and punched her in the back of her head causing her to feel dizzy.
She said Diopulos also slammed a nearby highchair on the ground causing it to break and allegedly threatened to hit her with it.
She told police that Diopulos started to throw his things out so she ran to the door and locked it.
The woman said after locking the door, Diopulos kept punching it causing the glass to shatter so she called Police for assistance.
