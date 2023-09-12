The Superior Court has imposed a $6,000 cash bail on a man accused of attacking another man with a machete. The man is set to be arraigned on Sept. 18 after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan recently imposed a $6,000 cash bail on Vince Santer Camacho, a man who was arrested for attacking another man with a machete on Aug. 29 in Garapan.
Camacho, 37, is currently facing charges of disturbing the peace, assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.
Camacho, who recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing, was ordered to return to court on Sept. 18 for his arraignment.
Camacho currently remains in Department of Corrections custody pending further court proceedings.
According to court documents, a male relative told police that he was walking home from a beach when he passed the defendant who was drinking alcohol with three other people.
The relative said he did not talk to them but Camacho started cursing at him in Chuukese.
He said he did not pay attention because he knew that Camacho was drunk and continued walking home.
When the male relative got to his apartment, he said Camacho started throwing rocks at his unit.
According to the victim, when he walked out to the balcony, he saw Camacho walking toward his building with a machete in his hand.
The victim said he saw two men standing outside of the building and asked them to call the police.
He said he told Camacho multiple times to stay out of his unit but Camacho did not listen and even threatened to cut him.
The victim said Camacho walked toward the apartment unit and swung the machete at him three times but missed him.
Police noted that Camacho was still shouting at his male relative when they arrived.
Police also added that Camacho was uncooperative and continued to curse at his male relative as he was being restrained and handcuffed.
