The U.S. government, through assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Flores Jr., is proposing a 70-month sentence for a man who recently pleaded guilty to smuggling nearly five lbs. of drugs into the CNMI through the U.S. Postal Service.
Flores filed Wednesday his sentencing memorandum where he proposed that the District Court for the NMI sentence Zhang Yuzhu to 70 months in prison.
“The government recommends defendant be sentenced to 70 months incarceration with credit for time served. This is the lowest end of the projected sentencing guidelines, and commensurate with the defendant’s plea agreement,” he said.
In addition, Flores said he consulted with the defense and, based on that consultation, the defense will also be recommending an incarceration period of 70 months.
“Of note, it is the government’s understanding based on consultation with defense counsel on Aug. 17, a recommendation of 70 months incarceration will also be the position of the defendant at the sentencing hearing,” Flores said.
Defense lawyer David Banes also filed a sentencing memorandum on Wednesday proposing a 70-month incarceration for Zhang.
Zhang is scheduled to be sentenced today.
Zhang, 48, was accused of attempting to smuggle from California through the mail 4.9 lbs of methamphetamine. The seized contraband had a street value of approximately $700,000.
Zhang was also charged in the local court with importation of contraband, trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance.
The defendant has since pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him in federal court, but the charges filed against him in the local court remains pending.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, the contraband was discovered on March 19 during a routine Customs inspection of a large parcel addressed to Zhang. Inside the parcel, Customs officer Franklin Sablan saw three wooden cases containing chinaware. Upon further inspection of the wooden cases, Sablan noticed a square object wrapped in duct tape under the chinaware inside the wooden case. While examining the square object, the officer noticed white crystalline substance spilling into the wooden case.
After procuring the parcel and its contents as evidence, the items were transported to the Customs office at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport for processing and testing, where it turned out positive for methamphetamine.
