Saipan honored the heroes of 9/11 with the yearly We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes commemoration last Monday at the American Memorial Park’s Court of Honor that was preceded by a Freedom March.
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios led the ceremony at the Court of Honor and in his remarks shared, “The unprecedented act of violence committed [on Sept. 11, 2001] was meant to disrupt our way of life, destroy the fabric of what makes America a great nation, and challenge the resilience of the American spirit, and sow division and cause suffering in our community.”
Instead, he said, the opposite happened, as “the tragic acts committed on Sept. 11 instead served as a catalyst to unite all Americans from Maine to the Marianas and to awaken and re-energize our patriotic spirit. We commemorate our fallen heroes not only for the ultimate sacrifices that they made but also to remind us to rededicate ourselves to the ideals and values and the beliefs that define us as a great nation and unite us as a people. We remember them today as we honor them... their memories and their legacy.”
He added his appreciation to those brave individuals that continue to defend and fight for our liberties and freedom
In in remarks, Tan Holding CEO Jerry Tan shared that he felt privileged to carry on this tradition for eight years and thanked Tan Holdings Community Relations vice president Catherine Attao-Toves for her organizing the event each year.
“It’s very important that we come together on Sept. 11 because of what happened 22 years ago but it’s also important to remember the daily sacrifices that our community heroes are doing for us to keep us safe.”
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement Bermudes, a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was the guest speaker at the event and during his remarks shared that he wanted to also recognize gold star families, families of the fallen, first responders past and present, veterans and their families.
“We reflect on the many lives lost that day, so we may remain humble and grateful for our nation’s security, our liberties, and our unwavering strength. Next, let’s respect the flag. The flag of freedom, because freedom is not free, for many have died for it.” He added that mental health is very important and as a community to be aware and sensitive to the needs of those suffering trauma and invisible wounds from war.
“We must take the time out of our busy day to truly reflect and look around us and help those who need the help…Let’s reach out to those among us who are silently grieving and suffering from the invisible wounds of trauma and war, because help is always available and we will be too…We will not forget the field of heroes. They are gone but not forgotten.”
First responders from the Department of Fire Emergency and Medical Services and DPS and U.S. Navy Sea cadets joined community members and staff of Tan Siu Lin Foundation and Tan Holdings for the walk beginning at the Carolinian Utt to the AMP.
As soon as the leading CNMI honor guard approached the AMP, DEFEMS conducted a water salute. The commemorative march led the crowd through the hundreds of flags at the Flag Circle to where the ceremony was held.
The ceremony was concluded with dignitaries placing a commemorative wreath at the court of Honor just before DPS carried out a 21-gun salute.
First responder sirens also broke the silence just before Gus Kaipat, Gus Litulumar, and Patrick Romolor sang “God Bless the USA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.