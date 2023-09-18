From left, Northern Marianas College president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Dr. Austin Shelton, director of the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, Dr. Austin Shelton, Dr. Darren Lerner, director for the University of Hawai’i Sea Grant Program and Sea Grant Association president, and Dr. Jonathan Pennock, director for the National Sea Grant Office, pose for a photo after their preliminary meeting with National Sea Grant Association members and NMC’s leadership team last Friday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.