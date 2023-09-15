The CNMI Department of Labor Administrative Hearing Office is responsible for adjudicating labor and wage disputes, compliance cases brought by DOL Enforcement officers, and appeals to department denials. A majority of litigants appearing before the Administrative Hearing Office are self-represented and unfamiliar with the applicable legal standards and administrative procedures. To protect impartiality, promote accessibility, and better meet the needs of all parties involved, the Administrative Hearing Office has updated the following forms, effective Sept. 1, 2023:
Request to Proceed In Forma Pauperis Form (i.e., filing fee waiver form);
Complaint Form;
Answer Form;
Request for Accommodations Form;
Interpreter Certifying Statement Form;
Application for Subpoena Form;
Hearing Request Form;
Request to Shorten Time Form;
Request to Extend Time Form;
Request for Voluntary Dismissal Form;
Secretary Appeal Form;
Request for Records Form; and
Agreement to Mediate
The information requested on the forms is tailored to the applicable laws and legal standards from the NMI Administrative Code and other persuasive authority. The new forms will allow parties to effectively represent themselves and provide the necessary guidance in navigating the Administrative Hearings process. Additionally, the information provided will better assist the Administrative Hearing Office in efficiently processing and evaluating cases and requests.
The updated and newly implemented forms may be found on the CNMI DOL website or at www.marianaslabor.net under forms and publications. Hardcopies will be available in the office. For further information, contact the Administrative Hearing Office at tel. 664-3291/3292 or email hearing@dol.gov.mp or visit the office at the CNMI DOL building no. 1357 on Capitol Hill.
CNMI DOL is an equal opportunity employer/program and auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Visit the CNMI DOL’s website at www.marianaslabor.net for more Administrative Hearing Office-related information. (PR)
