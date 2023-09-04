Right to Democracy, an organization that is trying to build a movement to promote democracy and self-determination in the U.S. territories, hosted listening sessions starting last week to determine some of the issues the CNMI faces and how it relates to other U.S. territories.
Adi Martinez-Roman and Neil Weare, who are the co-founders and co-directors of the newly-created group, Right to Democracy, held an open community forum last Wednesday to discuss some of the challenges the CNMI, as a territory faces, that should be brought to the national level’s attention.
For the next couple of days, the two Right to Democracy speakers continued to interact with the community through listening sessions, meetings, and panels to listen and understand the challenges that are faced in the CNMI community and their views on laws that govern them, and advocate for the CNMI on its behalf on the national stage.
Right to Democracy’s community partner in this endeavor, Community Solutions’ Shiela Babauta, said it was appropriate to have a setting that was comfortable, open, and could encourage expanding perspectives instead of focusing on debating on who is right or wrong.
“Tonight we really wanted to learn from their work around confronting colonialism connecting the territories. It was great to see inter-generational conversations happening. We had students from [the Northern Marianas College and] recent graduates from Kagman High School and Marianas High School. In addition, we had local leaders like House Speaker Edmund Villagomez and Senate President Edith Delong Guerrero. It was truly a success,” she said.
Babauta said one of the highlights of the conversation last Wednesday was how we, and members of the CNMI community, treat other territories.
“We talked about how we see one another, how we view people from neighboring territories. I’m really happy with that kind of dialogue coming up because it does raise awareness,” she said.
Throughout the week, Babauta said she has helped organized listening sessions in the community.
“We’ve gathered small focus groups because we want to gather more information and hopefully find community leaders. Right to Democracy is really just here to listen. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of this,” she said.
Babauta shared that Right to Democracy’s end goal is to complete their tour around the U.S. territories and take all the information they’ve gathered to a summit in New York to hopefully raise awareness about the problems U.S. territories face but have no say in.
“They’ve been to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, [and] they will be going to American Samoa after their stay here on Saipan. Right now they’re just finding ways to connect us all so that they can voice out for us the issues that we face as territories on the national level. They will present their findings to different advocacy groups and possibly even open more funding sources for the territories,” she said.
