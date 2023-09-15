HAGATNA, Guam—Shawn N. Anderson, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Eugena Palomo Lane, age 39, from Agat, Guam, was sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment by the District Court of Guam.
Lane was convicted of Wire Fraud and Unauthorized Use, Transfer, Acquisition, Alteration, or Possession of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1343 and 7 U.S.C. § 2024. The Court also ordered three years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $56,271, and a $200 mandatory special assessment fee. Defendants convicted of SNAP fraud are barred from further participation in the program.
From April 2015 to February 2022, Lane defrauded the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) in order to obtain SNAP benefits to which she was not entitled. DPHSS is responsible for determining eligibility and issuing SNAP benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. SNAP is a 100% federally funded program that provides financial aid to eligible recipients for use at authorized retail food stores. One factor DPHSS considers in issuing SNAP benefits is the applicant’s household size. Lane falsely reported to Guam DPHSS that her children were part of her household in her SNAP applications when in fact she was living separate and apart from her children. Lane admitted to using the SNAP benefits she received for her own personal gain and not for her children.
As a result of Lane’s deceit, she received $56,271.00 in fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits.
“Federal SNAP funding provides important nutritional benefits to children facing food insecurity,” stated United States Attorney Anderson. “Unfortunately, many children go hungry in our communities. This prosecution sends a message of deterrence to those who stand in the way of the benefits they deserve.”
This investigation was conducted by Guam DPHSS Investigation & Recovery Office and prosecuted by Benjamin K. Petersburg, Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Guam. (PR)
