The Commonwealth Ports Authority board has suspended its Airline Incentive Program in order to keep all CNMI airports open, and the decision could significantly impact airlines’ interest in flying to the CNMI.
The CPA board of directors unanimously voted last Thursday to suspend the incentive program and the move is expected to generate over $300,000 that would go to CNMI airport operations.
According to board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, she said CPA needed to make this cut to generate additional revenue for operations.
“It was available to everybody indefinitely but we needed to adjust the budget accordingly to reflect additional revenue. So we have to suspend any discount that we were giving to airlines,” she said.
The program incentivizes airlines to fly to the CNMI by offering a 75% discount on airport fees for eligible airlines.
King-Hinds said the program will officially be suspended beginning Oct. 1, the beginning of fiscal year 2024.
“The Airline Incentive Program is a two-year program that gives a significant discount in terms of landing fees and whatever other fees as it relates to the airlines’ activity with the airport. This program gives a 75% discount the first year, and then the second year is a 50% discount. The years following that, the airlines would have to pay the full price,” she said.
The only airline that is availing itself of CPA’s incentive program right now is United Airlines, specifically its Narita route, because they’re the only airline to launch a new route in the past couple of years, King-Hinds noted.
“When they established the Narita to Saipan pipeline, they availed of the Airline Incentive Program. So that’s been ongoing now for a year, which means for the past year they’re halfway through, so they have actually one more year on the program,” she said.
King-Hinds said the problem with suspending the Airline Incentive Program is that it could significantly hurt the CNMI in terms of discouraging new airlines and new markets from coming in.
“It was a way to incentivize airlines to come here and now you’re suspending it and then you’re increasing rates. It’s not just CPA that is in a world of hurt here. It’s always a concern that we may be pushing away other airlines who may be interested in coming to Saipan. If we don’t have that incentive program, how do we attract people? But at the same time, if you can’t pay the bills and you can’t keep the airports open, whose going to be coming here?” she said.
King-Hinds reiterated that the only way to bring airport rates down and possibly reopen the incentive program is to get new markets to travel to the CNMI or even reconnect with the China market.
“If you talk to tour operators, airline carriers, [or] folks within the travel and tourism industry, they’re going to say that if we don’t have other markets going online and you only have the Korean and Japan market, even if you spend all this money to promote those markets, we’re not going to see arrivals return to pre-pandemic levels because there are other destinations we are competing with where you can get more value for your dollar,” she said. “So these are competing factors that people need to take into consideration. People hear me talk about the China market, but it’s not because I want the China market to come back. I don’t really care where the tourists come from. I have a job and my job is to keep the airports open, so I need money and the only way we get money is by getting more airlines to come here. So what we need to do is we could aggressively work to create new markets and focus on that, we could get additional subsidy, or we could reconnect again with the China market. That’s the challenge,” King-Hinds added.
Aside from the suspension of the incentive program, CPA has also raised its rates by 90% and they have cut their employee’s working hours.
