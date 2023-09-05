WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata took part this week in a historic bipartisan Congressional Delegation to the Federated States of Micronesia, led by House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), that traveled to the island nation of the Federated States of Micronesia, meeting with top-ranking officials in the Micronesian government. The CODEL discussed issues facing the nation and the strategic importance of a strong U.S,-FSM partnership in the region.
“As a representative living in a Pacific Island territory myself, I appreciate the opportunity to be with my colleagues as we meet with dignitaries from throughout our region and see these strategic places firsthand,” said Amata. “These key allies must know of our unwavering commitment to the Pacific region, and a visit like this is a great opportunity to emphasize that, as we discuss directly in person the priorities that motivate the leadership of our countries, and how we can build on that foundation together.”
Westerman said, “Today we have made our commitment to our allies in the Indo-Pacific clear with our historic visit to the Federated States of Micronesia. The People's Republic of China’s threat to U.S. national security remains high as they seek to undo our democratic way of life and undermine our standing as leaders on the international stage. This will not be tolerated. Our visit today is another demonstration of the strength of the U.S.'s alliances in the region to deter any growth of the PRC's influence here and throughout the Indo-Pacific. I'd like to thank His Excellency President Wesley W. Simina for hosting us on this historic trip and I'm confident that the future remains bright for U.S.-FSM relations.”
This year, the Committee under Westerman has put a priority on strengthening America's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially with the creation of the bipartisan Indo-Pacific Task Force, chaired by Amata and co-chaired by Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan. The committee and the task force are actively conducting oversight on issues facing the U.S. Pacific territories and Freely Associated States in the Indo-Pacific region, with this CODEL seeing these issues firsthand and hearing from local communities to further understand the threat of the People's Republic of China under the Chinese Communist Party. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.