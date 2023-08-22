The arrival to recruit training is most recruits’ first taste of the military. For some, though, it is passed from generation to generation. That’s the case of third generation sailor Reianyn Ogumoro Escobar, whose family legacy boasts of over 60 years of collective military service.
Her grandfather, Ambrosio Tagabuel Ogumoro, served over 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a master sergeant. As a trailblazer for the CNMI, some of the highlights of his accomplishments include his selection to serve as the first CNMI Marine Corps chief drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Primary Marksmanship chief instructor, and qualified over 40,000 Marines as a weapons chief instructor during his tenure with the 1st Marine Division in Camp Pendleton, California. The drive and dedication to serve our nation continued on with her mother and uncle as well.
Reianyn’s mother, Sarilyn Ogumoro Escobar, who serves in the U.S. Navy, has earned her Master’s of Science in Nursing and was recently recognized by the Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, D.C. as the first Carolinian from the CNMI to be commissioned as an officer in the Navy. Before her assignment to her current duty station, Sarilyn Ogumoro Escobar was the division officer in charge of the Intensive Care Unit at Balboa Naval Hospital San Diego and was most recently selected to the rank of O-4, lieutenant commander. Sarilyn Ogumoro Escobar is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the 3rd Medical Battalion as the medical officer in charge of the Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force.
Reianyn’s uncle, Ambrose Ogumoro Jr., is a gunnery sergeant serving in the U. S. Marine Corps. He is stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as the II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion supply chief. He has served vital roles in support of II MEF operations in administering the supply and logistical functions for Operation Allied Welcome-Kosovo, Norway Cold Response 22, and Norwegian Response 24, to name a few.
With a rich family history and tradition in the military, Reianyn Ogumoro Escobar’s path was destined to cross paths with America’s fighting force. She has endured 10 weeks of grueling training and stood above over 900 recruits in which she was meritoriously promoted to her current rank of E-3, Seaman. She enlisted as a hospital corpsman and will continue her training in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
“It’s important we continue to recognize the legacy of the past and present military members of the CNMI as It takes courage to go where no one has gone before, and to do it with the results the Ogumoros have achieved,” said Ambrosio Tagabuel Ogumoro. (PR)
