Since the fires ravaged through the historic town of Lahaina, Maui, the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter has been on the ground working feverishly to provide hope and comfort to those affected by the fire.
Working 24/7 alongside our partners, the American Red Cross is caring for families by providing them with a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support.
As of yesterday, more than 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers—from Maui, other Hawaiian Islands, and all corners of the country—are helping now with more on their way. Disaster workers are also virtually helping people affected by the fires.
“Recovering from a wildfire of this magnitude will take time and the full response community coming together to support survivors,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the Northern Mariana Islands Red Cross.
What is now the deadliest wildfire in the last century has also destroyed as many as 2,700 structures, most of which were homes, leaving thousands of residents without a place to live. Since the fires began, the Red Cross and partners have provided more than 3,600 overnight shelter stays for people seeking refuge in 11 emergency shelters.
While conditions are improving, there is still a danger as firefighters fight new flare-ups in Lahaina and several other areas. First responders continue their difficult task of conducting search and rescue efforts. Many residents cannot return to their communities until these efforts are completed. Meanwhile, more than 4,500 families are still without electricity, and most phone services are also down. Where cell service is available, it is still limited and users are asked to text instead of calling.
If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Learn more at redcross.org/volunteertoday or call the NMI Chapter at 234-3459. (ARC)
