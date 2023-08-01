The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. supports and participates in National Immunization Awareness Month. CHCC continues to encourage the community to stay up-to-date with vaccinations as it is one of Public Health’s effective tools in protecting people from severe illness and death from over a dozen of preventable diseases such as the human papillomavirus, influenza (flu), pneumonia, and COVID-19, as well as eradicating diseases in the United States such as measles, polio, and varicella (chickenpox).
Vaccines help protect you, your friends, your family, and the community. Everyone is encouraged to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations by talking with your health care provider to know what vaccines are recommended for you. Timely vaccination ensures you get the maximum protection against vaccine preventable diseases. Parents and people 18 years and older can view and print immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccination online. Call our program at (670)236-8745 to update their contact information before accessing the portal https://www.chcc.health/immunization.php
As children enter a new school year, make sure their vaccinations are on the top of the back-to-school checklist. Aside from routine vaccinations, flu season is also right around the corner and annual influenza (flu) vaccines will be available in October. Updated COVID-19 vaccines against circulating variants will also be available in the fall.
CHCC offers vaccine services for eligible children and adults through the following:
CHCC Immunization Clinic at the lower level of the hospital
CHCC Outpatient Clinics (Children’s Clinic, Family Care Clinic, and Women’s Clinic)
Tinian Health Center
Rota Health Center
CHCC Mobile Clinic and Outreach Events
Vaccines are also available through our Vaccines for Children/COVID-19 Partner Clinics in the CNMI (Medical Associates of the Pacific, Marianas Medical Center, Kagman Isla Community Health, Southern Isla Community Health, and Tinian Isla Community Health). Contact these clinics for more information.
The Immunization Program provides routine vaccinations to eligible individuals (Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, or underinsured) at no cost through the Vaccines for Children program ages 0-18 years old and the Section 317 program ages 19+ years old. For more information or if you are insured, contact the CHCC Immunization Program for more information.
In this National Immunization Awareness Month, we thank our providers and community members for doing their part in protecting one another from outbreaks of diseases. For more information about vaccinations, contact the CHCC Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745. (CHCC)