The CNMI Republican Party has elected former lieutenant governor Diego Tenorio Benavente as its president.
With close to 200 members present during a general membership meeting at the Garapan Central Park last Monday evening, the party also elected Candace Celis and former representative Lee Pan Guerrero as first and second vice president, respectively.
Benavente, who also served eight terms in the CNMI House of Representatives, and three consecutive terms as the speaker, highlighted the participation of both Tinian and Rota Republican Party members.
“This is the first time that we held the membership meeting simultaneously on all three islands.,” he said. “…This is a party of inclusion, and we welcome everyone to join. Together, we can help lead the CNMI to provide the best education for our children, adequate health care, funding for public safety, and other vital concerns that we all share.”
Celis, who is the former party president, said, “I am excited and look forward to working with everyone. …I would also like to thank the previous board. It was an honor to have worked alongside them, especially Pat Rasa and Shayne Villanueva. Si yu’us ma’ase!”
Re-elected as the party’s secretary is Vivan Nogis and Ray Basa as the treasurer. The members present also voted for Edward Deleon Guerrero as the CNMI National Committeeman and Irene Holl as the CNMI National Committeewoman. (PR)
