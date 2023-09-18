SAN FRANCISCO, California—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $1,938,261 from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to expand recycling infrastructure and waste management systems across American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.
EPA has selected 25 communities nationwide to receive grants totaling more than $73 million under the newly created Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling funding opportunity. In addition, the agency is making available approximately $32 million for states and territories to improve solid waste management planning, data collection and implementation of plans. The grants support the implementation of EPA’s National Recycling Strategy to build an economy devoted to keeping materials, products, and services in circulation for as long as possible — what’s known as a “circular economy.”
“These innovative local government, territory and state grants will solve zero waste challenges across the Pacific Southwest,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA is proud to support these groundbreaking efforts to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and aid the transition to a circular economy that will bring benefits for decades to come.”
“The EPA grant funding advances the CNMI’s commitment to a cleaner and greener future for our Commonwealth. It also places our islands closer to the shared vision where waste is minimized, resources are conserved, and our pristine natural beauty is preserved for generations to come,” said Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. “We are thankful for the collaborative work of the CNMI Inter-Island Solid Waste Management Taskforce and the EPA for making this possible. Together, we’re setting a course for a more sustainable CNMI.”
“I’d like to recognize the CNMI Inter-Island Solid Waste Management Taskforce for their hard work in securing this crucial funding. Through SWIFR, the CNMI will make critical investments in equipment and personnel to jumpstart recycling initiatives. On behalf of the Governor and Lt. Governor, the CNMI thanks the U.S. EPA for their tireless support of the Commonwealth’s commitment to sustainability and achieving Zero Waste”, said Elizabeth Balajadia, acting director of the CNMI Office of Planning and Development.
Grants in the Pacific Islands are:
American Samoa ($753,755): The American Samoa Power Authority will establish, increase, expand and optimize collection and improve recycling infrastructure for all the islands. A project team will develop solid waste management plans, establish transfer stations to collect recyclables on the islands and at the Futiga Landfill, collect recycling data, and conduct public outreach and education.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ($612,441): The Commonwealth’s Office of Planning and Development will purchase and repair recycling equipment and hire additional operating staff. Balers on Rota and Tinian will process scrap metal and derelict vehicles, a vehicle on Saipan will manage green waste, and equipment on Saipan will support sensitive data destruction and electronics recycling.
Guam ($572,065): The Guam Environmental Protection Agency plans to advance zero waste by providing home composting and gardening training to thousands of residents in all of Guam’s villages. Compost bins and pails will be provided to participants to reduce wasted food, and garden beds will be created to supply home-grown local produce. Training and data collection will be supported by a nonprofit subrecipient.
President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out—from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.
EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program is also advancing President’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution. Approximately $56 million out of the $73 million—or 76%—of the total funding for communities will go toward projects that benefit disadvantaged communities.
Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grants for Communities
The recycling grants for communities will support improvements to waste management systems across the country and will range from $500,000 to $4 million per grant. Selected projects include purchasing new fleets of recycling collection vehicles and bins to provide curbside recycling services for communities currently lacking access; upgrades to material recovery facilities to reduce contamination; enhancements to composting and organics programs and infrastructure, and construction of various types of facilities that improve recycling, composting, and reuse infrastructure for materials such as plastics and food waste.
Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grants for States and Territories
The recycling grants for states and territories will provide funding to all 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia via grants ranging from $360,000 to $750,000; with the highest grant amounts supporting those states and territories that need it the most. These grants represent important steps toward achieving the EPA’s National Recycling Goal and Food Loss and Waste Reduction Goal. Funded activities include improving post-consumer materials management programs through developing or updating solid waste management plans and strengthening data collection efforts.
Additional background
The announcement for states, territories, and communities is the first round of funding from this new grant program. In the coming months, EPA will announce the selected recipients of the recycling grants for Tribes and intertribal consortia, as well as the recipients of EPA’s new Recycling Education and Outreach grant program.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $275 million total from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2026 for grants authorized under the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act—the largest investment in recycling in 30 years. The recycling grants are supplemented with additional funding provided through EPA’s annual appropriations. EPA has selected these entities to receive funding for recycling infrastructure projects and anticipates making all the awards announced today once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.
For details about the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program selectees and other Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-related funding opportunities, visit the EPA recycling grants webpage.
