The Saipan and Northern Islands Delegation unanimously passed yesterday a local bill to re-appropriate $1 million that was originally appropriated for the Northern Marianas College but was not remitted to NMC.
With all 18 SNILD members present at the session voting “yes,” the SNILD passed House Local Bill 23-23, Draft 1.
The bill, which was introduced yesterday by Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) and co-sponsored by several other members of the House of Representatives, proposes to allocate $200,000 for the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation for its operations, and $15,000 to the Marianas Visitors Authority for its shuttle service for tourists.
MVA has been funding the shuttle service since September 2022, but according to MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion, its funding was already exhausted yesterday.
Concepcion asked the delegation last Aug. 2 to allocate $15,000 for one month to continue the shuttle service without interruption.
Before the voting and offering a floor amendment to the bill, Attao thanked SNILD floor leader Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who, as a member of the House in the 22nd Legislature, introduced the legislation that appropriated $1 million to NMC and $1 million to the hospital.
Attao said Babauta’s legislation was intended for the NMC project to build a new campus. “She championed that, we supported it. Unfortunately, those monies never made it to NMC,” he said.
Attao said they met with NMC earlier this year and that was one of the biggest issue why they couldn’t move on with the project, therefore they presented another funding source during that meeting. That is now Saipan Local Law 23-2, and the new funding source allowed NMC to proceed with the project and NMC was able to break ground.
Under the bill, $200,000 will be re-appropriated to the Saipan Mayor’s Office for its personnel/operations; $100,000 for Substance Abuse and Recovery on Saipan for its personnel/operations; $50,000 to Karidat for its personnel/operations on Saipan; and $50,000 to the Center of Living Independently for its personnel/operations.
The legislation also re-appropriates $20,000 to the Department of Public Works for its fuel and lubricant needs; $10,000 to the Kagman Agricultural Farms and Producers Association Inc.; $15,000 to the Northern Mariana Islands Basetball Federation; $20,000 to the Commonwealth Women’s Association; $20,000 to the Division of Customs for fuel of its two maritime enforcement boats; $45,000 for the 2023 Flame Tree Arts Festival; and $25,000 to the Saipan Agricultural Association.
The legislation also re-appropriates $50,000 to the Joeten Kiyu Public Library; $5,000 for the Island Summer Fest; $25,000 for Tasi To Table’s educational and practical seminars; $25,000 to the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs; $10,000 to the I Sanhalom Laguna Anglers Association; $40,000 to the Inetnun Kutturan Natibu Marianas; $25,000 for the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council; and $50,000 to the Micronesian Legal Services Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.