HAGATNA, Guam—On Tuesday, Sen. Sabina Flores Perez introduced Bill 165-37 (COR) implementing mandatory universal garbage collection for residents of the island community.
By requiring subscription, the bill aims to mitigate illegal dumping, aid the financial capacity of GSWA to effectively collect the island’s refuse, and result in lower rates for subscribers due to the cost advantages of island-wide subscription promoting GSWA’s scale of operation.
The bill is cosponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje and Senators Chris Barnett, Dwayne San Nicolas, and Joe S. San Agustin.
Perez has collaborated with GSWA to ensure that the bill meaningfully achieves its objectives in implementing universal garbage collection.
“Through universal garbage collection, our island community is provided with a sustainable program for proper waste disposal services,”
Perez stated. “Such a program would join initiatives around the world incentivized to both responsibly manage municipal waste and prevent illegal dumping.”
To financially support community members in need, the Bill 165-37 (COR) looks to establish a Customer Assistance Program to subsidize the cost of garbage collection service for consumers who require financial assistance. Secondly, the bill looks to streamline the subscription process for the island community through interagency coordination between GSWA and GWA. Thirdly, the bill looks to establish provisions that allow interagency coordination between GSWA and DRT concerning outstanding payments for the purposes of maintaining universal garbage collection.
Bill 165-37 (COR)’s objectives are enhanced by GSWA’s efforts to improve garbage collection operations. GSWA is awaiting the delivery of an additional six trash collection vehicles over the span of the next two months, including three diesel trucks and three electric trucks. The recent hiring of in-house mechanics to service the incoming trucks, as well as the existing eight trucks in its current fleet, ensure GSWA’s capacity to fulfill the mandates of this program.
“Universal garbage collection is not only beneficial, but essential to our island’s ability to effectively manage waste and decrease our community’s risk of experiencing hazards from improperly disposed waste,” Perez said. “Our community deserves an organized, viable garbage collection program promoting the quality of life for our people and the protection of our environment.” (PR)
