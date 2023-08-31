Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) has introduced a local bill that seeks to appropriate $1.93 million in poker fee revenue to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, Saipan Mayor’s Office, Office of the Attorney General, Department of Corrections, and other agencies.
Under Attao’s House Local Bill 23-24, which is co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, $1.55 million will be appropriated to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, with $250,000 to be reserved for SHEFA personnel and operations.
Of the remaining $385,000, $100,000 will be appropriated to the Saipan Mayor’s Office for personnel and/or operations; $50,000 for the Northern Islands Mayor’s Office personnel and/or operations; $50,000 for the Saipan Humane Society Inc.; $50,000 for the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division; $75,000 for the Saipan Zoning Office; and $60,000 for the Department of Corrections’ rehabilitation and upgrade of the Juvenile Detention Section.
Under the bill, the Finance secretary is tasked with regulating and controlling the expenditure of the funds.
